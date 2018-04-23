Read How The Organisation ‘Positive Luxury’ Is Creating The Butterfly Effect In The Luxury World

How aware are you of the luxury brands that you use – do they work on sustainable methods, or do they put their products before people and planet? Basic questions that every individual in the face of a consumer must pay attention to, and for which the organization Positive Luxury is carefully assigning the ‘butterfly mark’ to those brands that adhere to certain standards.

It all began in 2011, when Diana Verde Nieto and Karen Hanton MBE got together to form Positive Luxury, a London-based company that rewards luxury brands that care about safe environmental practices. And the butterfly effect that the luxury world is witnessing currently is the efforts of these two women.

In 2010, Nieto was to present a Lifetime Achievement Award to David Attenborough. Later that evening, he told her the fascinating story of the Large British Blue Butterfly — a species that became extinct in Britain in 1979, yet has been brought back to the natural world. Known as the most successful insect reintroduction in the world, and this story struck a chord in Nieto’s mind. It inspired her to consider how, if we all work together, we can create a butterfly effect and reverse the negative impact we are having on our planet.

“The word ‘sustainability’ almost always has negative associations, but rarely do people talk about the amazing work that brands are doing in this area,” The Hindu reported Nieto speaking to Weekend, “We felt it was time to change the dialogue — to reward brands for the steps they are taking and to champion the leaders of responsible business.”

Curious to know how it works? So they award ethically-run businesses with the Butterfly Mark, tapping into the travel, hospitality, fashion, jewellery, beauty, and premium drinks and living segments. The stamp is an accreditation programme (not a certification) that companies can apply for. Today, 117 brands, from Alexander McQueen to Krug Champagne, have it. These brands are also promoted on their newsletter, social media and blog.

Speaking about their vision, Neito said, “We want to become the globally recognised trust mark for the luxury lifestyle industry. We want consumers to see the Butterfly Mark on brand websites and retailers, and know which ones they can trust.”

Answering to how they measure responsible practices, she further said, “Before being awarded the mark, all companies go through a stringent screening process that looks at sustainability holistically, beyond just the supply chain. The application, devised with the help of a council of experts, evaluates companies across five areas: governance, social framework, environmental framework, philanthropy and innovation.”

One of the few conditions that companies must fulfill in order to become a “Positive Luxury brand” is that they must respond positively to a minimum of 80% of the questions, along with providing supporting documents. And if they don’t reach the requirements, the organization works with them on the areas they need to improve. Also, every two years, brands need to reapply and go through the process again to ensure constant improvement.

But the question that still hovers around this excellent plan and its careful execution is that to what extent do the customers look for mission-driven companies to shop from? To which, Neito replied, “Being responsible global citizens matters to today’s consumers, with 87% of adults saying that ethical and sustainability-related concerns impact their purchasing decisions. Social media has made it much easier for us to find like-minded people. It also provides a business the opportunity to secure a steadfast segment in the growing millennial market, which now represents $2.5 trillion in spending power and will be the dominant force in both the luxury marketplace and workforce by 2020.”

She and the team of Positive Luxury are counting on the fact that this generation is as much, if not more, concerned with ideas than facts and what they feel rather than what they are told.

And we hope for everyone to come on the same page, soon!

H/T Link: The Hindu