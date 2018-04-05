Read How Stand-Up Comedians Aditi Mittal, Lola Kutty & Sumukhi Suresh Tweaked Celeb Twitter Bios

Gone are the days when small ‘April 1’ pranks used to become a big deal, today “April Fool” has taken to a much bigger entertainment source. BIRA 91 organised April Fool’s festival this week, and some of the country’s best women stand-up comics attended it.

People bumped into Aditi Mittal, Neeti Palta, Sumukhi Suresh, and also Anu Menon aka Lola Kutty! But amidst all the fun and drama, Team Quint came up with a hilarious idea. They approached each of the comedians present and asked them to play around with the Twitter bios of some famous personalities and organisations.

Ready to roll on the floor laughing? Scroll on!

CBSE

Anu Menon: I am obsolete. I leak question papers and make people do the Math paper again.

Aditi Mittal: We don’t need a ‘Chaiwala’, we need a ‘Plumber’.

Neeti Palta: It is just an exam, give it. This education doesn’t benefit us anyway.

Mark Zuckerberg

Aditi Mittal: It wasn’t me.

Anu Menon: I am really sorry, Cambridge Analytica. I didn’t mean for this to happen, but you didn’t pay me enough.

Neeti Palta: Had I not been there, not many people would have sent ‘fraaandship’ requests to each other.

Sumukhi Suresh: Steal, but with love!

UIDAI

Aditi Mittal: United In Doing An Interesting scam.

Anu Menon: One for all, all for one. You may not have a boyfriend, but you will always be linked to me.

Sumukhi Suresh: They are there. They are doing something, I guess.

Neeti Palta: I am like your neighbour. I know everything and I spill it to everyone.

Watch the video to listen to the other cool responses:

