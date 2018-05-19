Read How Manipur’s Muktamani Became A Famous Shoemaker & Businesswoman By Chance

54-year-old Moirangthem Muktamani Devi never imagined her misery turning into a successful business venture one day. The woman from Kakching Moirangthem was once too poor to even buy new shoes for her kids. But as luck had it, today she is one of the biggest local shoe exporters in Manipur.

About 29 years ago (in 1989), when her daughter had no shoes to wear, she knitted a pair on the sole of a torn Lee shoes with woolen threads. Already an expert in knitting handbags and hairbands, she didn’t find the task difficult. Even though her daughter was happy to finally receive a pair for herself, she was scared of being punished at the school as the shoes didn’t conform to the prescribed uniform. To her surprise, the teacher asked her where he could buy a similar pair for his daughter.

It was Muktamani’s good fortune that led to this breakthrough. Once unemployed and living in misery, today Muktamani is the founder of Mukta Shoes (estd. 1990) that sends handmade shoes to Australia, the UK, France, Mexico and some African countries. Soon after the work started, the company became so popular that it got registered in DIC, Thoubal under wool and knitting embroidery section. She then started promoting her products first at a 15-day fair, organized by DIC, Thoubal and AMEA (All Manipur Entrepreneurships’ Association), Takyel Industrial Estate, Imphal from December 1990 to January 1991 at Mapal Kangjeibung in Imphal. Here, her work was appreciated by the then Industry Minister, Houkhumang Haokip. She was also encouraged by the chairman of the venture, Kh Binoy who encouraged her to apply for loan to AMIDCO to expand her business.

Today, Muktamani is a National awardee on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise and State awardee on handicraft. She told The Telegraph, “I would dedicate this award to women back home who have been working relentlessly along with me. In the beginning, I only knew how to make ends meet in my family but today I am proud to bring in so many women like me to follow their dreams. My story of adversity gave birth to Mukta Shoes Industry.”

With this enterprise, she has trained more than 1000 people in shoe-making, hence giving them an opportunity to earn a stable livelihood. The company makes shoes for men, women, and kids that are priced between Rs. 200 to 800. Recently, Muktamani was also honoured at the ‘True Legends Awards 2018’ event organized by The Telegraph.

(Inputs taken from Manipur Times)

