Read How ‘Gay-lentine’s Day’ Celebrated All Kinds of Love At Indraprastha College For Women

“The only queer people are those who don’t love anybody” – Rita Mae Brown.

In a bid to challenge the heteronormativity of our society, the Indraprastha College for Women hosted the first ever ‘Gay-lentine’s Day’. Put together by Nazariya, an LGBT-straight alliance and the Women Development Cell of IP College, the event offered a safe space for everyone to be just who they are and more.

With a performance by a fabulous drag queen, and a discussion panel consisting of passionate queer activists, Gay-lentine’s was made perfect with an open mic session open to everyone. From poems to love letters and love songs, people shared so much, so freely.

“There’s so much of a turnout. I’m surprised,” one of the attendees commented when I asked her about her expectations for the event. “But it’s good to see that there are so many people out there who want to support us.”

When I spoke to another member of the audience, he observed, “We cannot be who we are outside. I’m not officially out of the closet. No one knows, none of my friends, family. But I wanted to come here so that I could be myself for a day. I can feel unhinged within a crowd of strangers.”

Then I met Khushboo, a beautiful gender queer person, who parades as a lawyer by day and a drag queen by night, somewhat like Batman, if only Batman could shake like Khushboo can. She kick-started Gay-lentine’s with her crowd-pleasing performance.

“A few years ago, I could not even imagine being who I am in front of such a crowd, in a college,” Khushboo said during the informal session following her performance. When asked about the challenges she faced because of her gender queer identity, she said, “By and large, people have been extremely supportive. But I did face issues at work and with family. My mother had difficulty understanding it, as do most people. But when I’m performing, people appreciate a lot. That’s why I think that gender-queerness is easier for people to accept as an art form.”

Aditi Angiras, a poet and gender activist, who believes that poetry is politics, took the stage and spread some love with her favorite poems. “In our world, being an adult implies certain responsibilities that are extremely heteronormative in nature – get a job, get married, have kids. And everyone wants us to start ‘adulting’. But to all my queer friends I say, you don’t have to.” She laughs and adds, “I think the queerest of things to do is to never start adulting.”

“I’m here and I’m queer” is the message Shivangi Agrawal wanted to convey. The next speaker on the panel, Shivangi is a disabled and queer woman who, in her own words, just wants to live for herself. “I think we all want to put people into boxes, based on their identity – terms like gay, lesbian, queer, straight, transgender. And based on these boxes, they judge us. But I don’t think I’ll ever be ready to be put into a box.”

“Often people patronise me due to my disability or tell me how much I inspire them,” she adds. “To them I say, my body is for me. It’s not for your inspiration. It’s for my own benefit. Self-love is my therapy.”

Dhrubo Jyoti, a journalist, and a gender queer Dalit was the last member of the Gay-lentine’s panel. He writes about caste, gender, and sexuality. “I came late today because I wanted to make a bit of a dramatic entrance.” He laughed, taking up the stage at last. Dhrubo shared details of his first relationship back in college and read out a love letter he had penned down.

“What is gender for you?”

Dhrubo replied, “What isn’t gender?” He laughed and added, “This morning when I was deciding what to wear to this event so that I can leave an impression on a bunch of college students – that decision was a facet of my gender. And so is everything else we do every day. It’s a part of our very identity.”

The panel discussion was followed by an Open Mic Session, where people from the audiences got up on the stage to do their own performances and proclaim their queerness and love on Gay-lentine’s Day.

“I’m glad that such an event took place,” an attendee replied when I asked them their opinion after the conclusion of the day. “It’s important for all of us to feel accepted and loved. And since Archies’ won’t sell cards and gifts for the homosexuals and gender queers, then it’s up to us to create opportunities.”

In a nutshell, Gay-lentine’s was a beautiful initiative undertaken by a group of remarkable people, bringing together the LGBTQ community for a day of acceptance, freedom and the chance to be unabashedly real to their own selves. Interacting with such a loving crowd was an absolute joy for me, especially seeing together a group of people who are putting in tireless efforts into changing the social norms. If their goal was fighting heteronormativity, Gay-lentine’s Day was a stunning success.