RBS Launches ‘WomenInTech’ Forum To Address And Fight Lack Of Women In STEM Fields

A new forum called ‘WomeninTech’ has been launched as a collaborative industry initiative by Royal Bank of Scotland, India. The initiative has been undertaken to address the gnawing lack of women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) careers. The issue would be targetted through a multi-pronged approach.

The initiative by RBS was officially launched on Tuesday in the presence of Amo Kalar, Deputy Director, Trade Economics and Prosperity, British High Commission in Delhi. The idea has been conceived by RBS in collaboration with a number of technology corporates, academia, and NGOs. Anuranjita Kumar, the HR Head of RBS International Hubs, has been majorly managing ‘WomenInTech’.

Discussing the purpose of the forum, Anuranjita said that is has been specifically designed “to help accelerate the national agenda of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao and further [to] work in alignment with the UN’s focus area this year – ‘Turning promises into action’. The aim is also to address the need for policy making collectively as an industry to ensure that workplaces prod more girls to take up careers in STEM on one end and on the other hand are conducive for working women to aspire for senior level roles.”

One of the prime purposes of the forum is to create funds in collaboration with a number of NGOs. The funds are to be used in the tertiary education of three economically underprivileged young women so that they can make it big in the field of engineering.

As per the findings of the World Bank, women constitute approximately 40 percent of the world’s workforce. Despite the figures, the tech industry remains male-dominated at all levels. Considering the fact that tech industry is the 5th largest contributor to the nation’s GDP it is rather disheartening that the field mostly remains closed when it comes to women.

The tech sector is certainly in a strong position right now and has been generating a plethora of jobs. Yet the total female workforce in the field amounts to just 10-15 percent of the total workforce. While several studies, as well as real-life examples, have consistently given sufficient reasons for inclusion of more women in tech for enhanced profitability and innovativeness, the percent still remains grim.

In a recent interview with IWB Aditi Prasad of ‘Robotix Learning Solutions’ said “The gender biases are quite apparent in the toys and activities that are chosen for the girls. For instance, the parents tend to buy pink clothes and dolls for their daughters. On the contrary, the kind of activities that the boys are made to do form the basic building blocks and their games and exercises help in problem-solving and stuff.”

Anuranjita echoed Aditi’s perspective as she expressed that societal and family biases eliminate the idea of STEM-oriented careers for girls in the early stages. She said, “Toys like legos which enhance problem-solving and hand-to-eye coordination are often not made attractive to little girls. From our academic partners, we learn that girls do opt for science in class XII, but they go for biology, they choose medical.”

‘WomenInTech’ would be initiated by targetting 1,00,000 women through varying approaches. “A part of it would be to work with young school going girls in tier one and tier two cities, by introducing coding games and meeting with the parents, especially the mothers,” shared Anuranjita. Another focus of the initiative would be to work on increasing the employability of women in fields pertaining to technology.

