Rasika Dugal On Playing Safia Manto And Working With Nandita Das And Nawazuddin Siddiqui

“I had read about it. I had already read a lot of Manto’s writings anyway. And, funnily enough, at that time, I was taking Urdu classes, just like that. So, this was like poetic justice in a way,” says Safia Manto talking about the time when she was approached by Nandita Das for her film Manto.

Nandita Das’s directorial Manto is the only Indian production in the Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes Film Festival this year. Besides covering the life of Urdu writer Saadat Hasan Manto the biopic focuses on the indiscreet life of his wife, Safia Manto, who bore him three children.

Saadat Hasan Manto with his wife Safia Manto.

The supremely gifted Nawazuddin Siddiqui has played the eponymous role in the movie while equally talented Rasika Dugal has played the role of his wife. The 33-year-old actress has been leaving her mark since her debut in 2007 with the movie Anwar.

The film traces the life of Manto and his family through Mumbai to Lahore. Recently In an essay for Scroll, Nandita expressed that Manto probably wouldn’t have been the hero that he became had it not been for his wife Safia, who supported him through it all. Nandita shared that Safia was a person who was “simple to a fault, needing less and less through their hardships.”

Recently in an interview with Scroll Rasika talked about the experience of playing Safia Manto, how she adopted the role and the experience of working with Nawaz and Nandita.

Here are excerpts from the interview:

On how she was cast for the role

Rasika recollects how at one occasion Nandita had told her that she liked her work and expressed the desire of working with her. She then invited Nandita for the screening of her film Qissa. This is when Nandita told her that she had a specific project in the head for Rasika.

Rasika shares: One year later “she called me and said she’d like to meet me. She told me that she was making Manto and she wanted me to play Safia Manto and here was the script. You want me to test, you want me to read with Nawazuddin once, you want me to audition, I asked her? No no, I’m sure you can pull it off, she said.”

On researching for the role of Safia Manto

“Nandita had gifted me five volumes of Manto’s works, which is called Dastavej. One of the volumes is his essays – his account of some things that were happening in his life. This was very interesting because you felt like you were talking to a person and not reading a story,” shares Nandita.

Besides the Dastavej Rasika also read some essays that were written by Ismat Chughtai on Manto. She also read Manto’s gossip column which has been compiled into the book called Stars from Another Sky.

She also spoke to Nusrat, one of Safia’s three daughters. She shares: “It was very sweet because I felt that when I did the look test for the film, I had a strong resemblance to Safia. I thought I was delusional. But when Nusrat picked up the phone to talk to me, she said, I have seen your photograph and you closely resemble my mother. It was really nice to hear that. I thought okay, if she also felt this way, then it must be true.”

On playing a character about whom very little was known

The most difficult thing about playing Safia was that not much has been written about her and therefore not much information was available. Even her own husband had not mentioned her a lot in his writings.

This is where Nandita’s expert research came in handy. Rasika shares: “Nandita had a lot of anecdotal information from the family. She spent a lot of time with Manto’s daughter and Safia’s sister in Pakistan. Much of that is already in the script. That information is priceless. You can’t find that anywhere else.”

After finding a starting point Rasika started bringing the picture together, one tiny piece at a time. “There are some characters with whom you spend a lot of time and you just don’t end up finding an entry point into them. And then there are others that you feel are made for you. Safia was one of those,” expressed Rasika.

A still from the film Manto.

She started taking baby steps: “I didn’t want to give Safia any adjectives in my own head. For instance, a strong woman and things like that.”

Soon her efforts paid off and thus came the turning point. Rasika shares: “The turning point for me was when I almost got angry reading through Manto’s essays that he hadn’t mentioned anything about me – about Safiya, that is. I realised that something was happening to me – I was in the zone in some way.”

She adds, “I grasped, very instinctively, what the role of a caregiver was. I also did not have trouble understanding the 1940s as a period. This could possibly be because some of my most favourite pieces of literature are the ones that have been written during the Partition. Also, my family too has been through a lot of displacement between Burma, Lahore and Jamshedpur, not during the Partition but around it. So maybe how you deal with displacement and how your memories are constructed around that time is something that I understood.”

On the experience of working with Nandita Das and Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Talking about Nandita, Rasika says, “Nandita is very straightforward as a person, which is a rare quality to find in people, especially in the film industry. Manto too was like that – never to mince words that were on his mind.”

Rasika feels that Nawaz’s journey has been a lot like her own and thus she was looking forward to witnessing his work. She shares: “I have a lot of respect for his craft. During the shoot of Manto, he must have found me staring at him in awe.”

On the relevance that Manto holds in today’s era

“Reading Manto’s writings every day while preparing for the role made me feel very empowered. I remember telling my husband that one Manto [piece] a day can see you through these polarised and jingoistic times. Unfortunately, Manto and his writings are more relevant today than ever. Not just in our country but everywhere. I wish it wasn’t so,” says Rasika talking about the relevance of Manto in the contemporary times.

H/T: The Hindu