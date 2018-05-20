Rashmi Uppal On The Evolution Of Kathak And Her Workshop At Jaipur’s New Art Space M.A.A.H.

Jaipur is all set to embrace an Avante Garde art space in the form of M.A.A.H. which is “Movement arts and performance space in Jaipur” and “offers a place to pause.”

M.A.A.H., through movement classes, workshops, community gatherings, performances, and healing therapies, aims to create a “confluence of artists and art lovers from across the globe in the city.”

Shreeya Kishanpuria Agarwal, the brain behind M.A.A.H., shares that it is a call-out to all the artists to “practise and to reinforce the culture of body movement in the city.”

The art space is ready to open its doors to the art connoisseurs of Jaipur from May 22 through a 10-day kathak workshop by none other than Guru Rashmi Uppal. The idea of the upcoming workshop is to “make people dance, move, and explore their bodies,” shares Shreeya.

In an innovative and eccentric move, Shreeya has come up with the idea of “opening up the workshop to artists – photographers, writers, painters, sculptors who wish to work with and understand the process of dancers.”

Guru Rashmi Uppal who’d be taking the workshop is the artistic director/performer/teacher at Nityam- Rashmi Uppal Centre for Performing Arts.

Rashmi hails from Delhi where she was trained in Kathak under the able guidance of Smt. Bharti Gupta who is a senior disciple of Pt. Shambhu Maharaj. She was further trained under the world-renowned Kathak exponent, Ms. Aditi Mangaldas.

Over a telephone conversation, she tells me how she was introduced to Kathak at the age of 6. It was owing to her grandmother’s immense love for art and culture that she was sent to learn Kathak. As if it came naturally to her, she soon picked up the beat and, with dedication and devotion to the craft, earned a Post Graduate Diploma and Fellowship from Kathak Kendra, New Delhi.

Very soon Rashmi was at a precipise where she had to decide between dance and her corporate job and you can easily guess who won. She quit her job and was invited by Ms. Aditi Mangaldas to be a part of her company. She was trained under her able guidance for ten years and became a senior member of “The Drishtikon Dance Foundatiom- Aditi Mangaldas Dance Company.”

She recalls the time, “I travelled the world with her. For 10 years I was under her and it was the best time of my life. It is then when I realized that this was my calling and a lot of credit for this goes to her.”

Rashmi made the big move to Jaipur in 2012 and a lot of things changed as she realized that “things work very differently here in comparison to Delhi.” She however soon found that a perk of being in Jaipur was that “if you are good at what you do, you get recognition for that and people start to know you within no time.”

She, of course, had her share of struggles before Nityam- Rashmi Uppal Centre for Performing Arts became a reality. But her resolve was bigger than the small roadblocks and today she has regular 35 students who have been learning under her which is indeed an achievement if you go by the summer camp culture. She says, “I am pushy and ambitious. If I set my heart on a goal then I achieve it anyhow.”

Rashmi also shared how people often come to her and tell her “aap toh guru nahi lagte (you don’t look like a teacher).” This often happens to her as she doesn’t fit in the mould of the stereotypical Guru image as people are used to seeing. She explains, “It didn’t strike me that I had to create an image and I have decided not to create one.”

Talking about the evolution of Kathak over time, Rashmi quotes her Guru Aditi as she says, “Kathak is like a seed. You have to water it with contemporary sensibilities.” She adds, “The evolvement has been amazing. Classical dance has been evolving according to our environment. It is like a flowing river and we need to keep taking it forward. It is impossible to hold it. ”

Rashmi explains how one can’t keep on redoing the old things if the relevance has to be maintained. The idea now is to create new things by employing a traditional base. She quotes for example that a Kathak teacher today will continue teaching Panghat where the student would be taught the variations between a light and heavy pot. But it is up to the teacher and student’s aesthetic sensibilities to adopt the base for a different concept. “The nuances might be the same but they can represent so many concepts beyond just a pot or matka,” says Rashmi.

Rashmi also shared with us how she is infusing Kathak with modern-day stories. She has taken a number of demonstrations for SPIC MACAY and has travelled to places like Kota, Ajmer and Kishangarh for the same.

Talking about the upcoming workshop at MA.A.A.H., she says that “it is specially designed for people who can’t continue the practice on a regular basis. The idea is not to do it just once. Depending on the response we might do it again and who knows some of the participants might end up being a part of our performances as well.”

The “katha kahe” workshop commences on May 22 and will last till May 31 at M.A.A.H.