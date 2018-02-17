Rashi Sanghvi Treats Us With Flavoursome Stories Of Her Tea Startup

A cup of tea is a positive affirmation to kickstart a new day. It is a sip of sunlight before drowning in the routine. Rashi Sanghvi, 28, recognised this national sentiment and thought of bringing a healthy spoon-twist in tea traditions.

Rashi herself was not much of a tea drinker until back in Boston she discovered a new flavorsome world of tea. Her adventures with different spices in Turkey further inspired her to bring those colorful flavors to India as well. Determined to share her experiments and make tea a healthier drink for everyone, she launched her own tea brand, Gardner Street, in 2015. Since then, she has never looked back.

At Gardner Street, Rashi offers a variety of high-quality whole leaf teas blended with various herbs, flowers, and fresh fruits to make it a healthier and tastier experience.

Excerpts from the interview:

What is your tea ritual? Do you have a favourite cup to sip your tea from?

I usually take my tea break in the evening. That time I just shut my laptop and concentrate only on the process of brewing the tea, seeing the colour, taking in the aroma. I use it as a moment for collecting the thoughts of the day. My tea break is sort of meditative. When I am done with the short break of 10-15 minutes, I come back all rejuvenated and filled with new energy.

Like the phrase goes ‘A lot can happen over coffee’, we believe a lot can happen over tea, too. Tell us about any story that flourished over a cup of tea.

Actually, the whole concept of Gardner Street flourished over a cup of tea. I was in Boston for a couple of years, and before I went there I was not much of a tea drinker. It was very cold back there and looking for a warm beverage, I found the endless possibilities tea could offer. I started tasting different flavours and I could notice the difference in my concentration, my moods and a lot of other things. That was the time I decided to set up Gardner Street in India so that I could provide the same comfort and calmness back home. In fact, Gardner Street is named after the street I was living on in Boston.

On Instagram, we found a quote posted by Gardner Street saying ‘Get out of your own way’. Can you please share any personal experience based on this quote.

This is a quote that somehow hits the nail on the head for someone like me. I used to often create scenarios in my head while overthinking and coming to conclusions that might not even be. It’s something that I realised that we should just concentrate on working hard and smart and be optimistic about it. Things fall into place eventually, there is really no point overthinking about anything and losing your sleep.

We are sure we cannot find anyone better to be our guide into the world of tea flavors. Can you please show us the way?

There are so many possibilities with tea that can be easily available for everybody. And the moment you go into herbal teas, these possibilities become endless. The only thing that matters is quality of the tea leaf. Good quality tea blends would combine whole leaf tea with real fruits, flowers, herbs, and spices.

To start with you should identify the base that you think you would enjoy. If you like more of a full-buddied sort of flavour, go for black tea. In case you like something very light and subtle then you might want to go for white tea. If you are looking for something caffeine free you can opt for herbal tea. Once you know what base you like then there are several experiments that you can do. Adding ginger or pepper or maybe vanilla or cinnamon or lemongrass, anything that is healthy and tasty and gives your tea a different flavour.

How do you connect with women at tea farms?

There are not many women tea farmers, but a lot of them are tea pickers. In our organisation, though we have a few men. but most of us are women. So yes, definitely, working for women’s betterment is on our agenda. For the time being, the small ways in which we contribute is that we associate only with those tea gardens who are responsible towards their women workers. About the wages, the working conditions and other benefits that they give them.

Tell us about the challenges that you are overcoming as a tea startup.

The main challenge that we are facing right now is educating about the importance of using whole leaf tea. People don’t really know that there is a larger variety or a better quality. But the good part is things are changing little by little.

Was there any incident where you had to say to patriarchy, ‘It’s not your cup of tea’?

Yes, I did! (Laughs) Being a woman entrepreneur, people sometimes do not take you seriously. But eventually, when they figure out that things are working, they automatically come back to you and treat you the way you should be treated. If you ask if it is harder for a woman to get the foot in? Yes, it is. You just have to knock a little harder on the door.

Also, you have to make sure that the manner in which you speak to them is very professional and no-nonsense. That’s the only way they understand that you cannot be taken lightly.

Now, tell us about the herbs you use in your different tea flavours. Do you have a kitchen garden for them?

We do have a small kitchen garden from where we get some of our ingredients from, but not all come in from there. Majorly we end up getting them from other fields as well.

What herb, do you think, we should rediscover in Indian kitchens while making a cuppa of tea?

Turmeric is one that we have been using in food for years. Adding turmeric to your tea with a little bit of ginger is something that can boost your energy and it also acts as an antibiotic.

Please some more tips to add a twist to the traditional ‘Masala Chai‘.

You can try iced masala tea. Prepare the tea and then just pour it over ice, add a little bit of mint and try it. You can even experiment freezing it. You can freeze the masala chai and have masala chai ice cubes.

Tell us about one of your experiments with tea that has gone wrong and instead turned out to be hilarious?

It usually depends on who is tasting it and sometimes different things end up differently than imagined. There was one time when we were experimenting with rosemary, and I guess that day was just not our day. It’s like all of us taste it whenever something new is made. So while everyone was done with tasting, looking at their expressions, I was like I don’t even want to taste it.

Can you please break few myths about tea that people have been believing?

The saying that you get darker if you have too much tea is definitely a myth, nothing like this happens. Also, a lot of time people say that tea is unhealthy and I think it is only because you are adding a lot of sugar. Also boiling hot water is not necessary for green tea. They also believe that green tea is bitter. It is not bitter, but if you don’t make it with right ingredients and at the right temperature, it may taste bitter. Even if you are using a poor quality tea, it can taste bitter.

How about suggesting tea flavours for different moods?

Sure! If you want to spend time with your family having a little chit-chat, then I think ‘Kashmiri Kahwa’ is a great blend for that. As a stress buster, I would recommend ‘Chinese Whisper’ from our tea library as its ingredient Jasmine is a very calming flower. For a romantic mood, I would go with the ‘Flower Power’, it has this refreshing aroma of rose. For sleepless nights, ‘Lavender Love’ will surely help you.

I am surely going to order some ‘Lavender Love’ for sleepless nights. You too can check out other options and treat yourself to tasty healthy tea from Gardner Street.