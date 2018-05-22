Rashi Narang On Her Pup Sara Who Inspired A Successful Grooming Brand For All Dogs

After getting a little pup into her life in 2007, she struggled to find any kind of quality products for her four-legged baby. Others would crib about it and manage with something already present in the market, Rashi Narang broke from the usual and started preparing the products for her puppy at home. And then she began to distribute it among her friends, and that’s how the home business went from a few products to making thousands of products today.

In one line, a young entrepreneur who works towards building a better world for dogs was inspired by her own pet Sara. Today, Heads Up For Tails is a brand working towards fun and stylish products for dogs. They also have recently opened two spas in Bangalore and Delhi.

You started out when the concept of dog grooming was not very widely spread in India, tell us about your experience.

In the beginning, we faced quite a few challenges, especially getting the right team on board and then training them from scratch. We had to carve out our own way, there was no one to look out for hints, so putting it all together was a challenging task. We began with selling small products like bedding, dog toys, collars, accessories, etc. It was just last year when we started a Spa Vertical that we set up in Bangalore and Delhi.

And, how did idea of the spa for dogs come about when you already had a successful brand?

Whenever I visited a pet spa, I was horrified by the way it is all done, the bowls are not clean, it looks dirty and filthy, and they are so rough with the dogs. So I wanted to change the way the dogs were treated. We work with the dog’s body language, and we train our groomers to understand what the dog is trying to say. We check if he is worried or nervous, and understanding them has changed the whole concept of grooming just in a year.

How do you spread awareness about the proper pet-care?

We continuously educate pet parents on social media. It has been ten years now and it has become my passion and my purpose which I am not going to give up any time soon.

For about seven years you had been operating your company from Singapore, how did you manage the distant administration?

It is really difficult to work like that, especially in the Indian context where people need supervision, guidance, and directions. It was an arduous journey, but my only aim was to keep the company afloat and not shut it down. Instead of focusing on what I did not have, I focused on what I did have. I had social media to connect with my customers, to build knowledge of the market and learn more about dogs and their needs to develop the right products. I didn’t realize that it was seven years since then, and at that time the concept had already been copied by other companies on the ground. It was disheartening to see that, but none of those guys have become successful. Most of them were missing the compassionate angle.

What is your advice for pet parents on their first visit to a pet spa?

Remember that Spa is much more than just bathing your dog, and especially when it is done by a trained person. It takes nearly one hour or one and a half hour to groom the dog properly. While at home we barely give 10-15 mins for a bath without actually cleaning him properly.

Would you like to guide young entrepreneurs on scaling up in a niche segment?

Speaking about the niche segment, you don’t need only passion but also perseverance, and the biggest factor to your success is to be quick. If you know that you are on the right path, continue doing it, even if your business is going slow, make sure you keep going in the same direction. It will lead to your success eventually.