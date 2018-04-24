Raped In School, Six-Year-Old Odisha Girl Slips Into Coma

In Odisha’s Cuttack district, a six-year-old girl was allegedly lured by a 25-year-old man with the promise of chocolates. The man then sexually assaulted her, after which he choked her and banged her head on the wall. She was found abandoned on the verandah of a school on 21st April and was admitted to a hospital, where she slipped into coma.

“She has suffered deep injuries on her face, and her brain due to throttling,” said the superintendent of the hospital. “We are trying our best,” he added. Odisha health minister Pratap Jena has promised that the state government will be bearing the cost of her treatment.

The accused, a 25-year-old man, was arrested. “The accused allegedly choked her and banged her face on the school wall three times. Then he left her there, thinking she had died,” said the inspector investigating the case.

The accused then pretended to search for the girl along with her family and villagers, “He tried to avoid suspicion, but talking to the child’s family and villagers led us to him as the accused,” said the inspector.

He has been booked under the charges of rape, attempt to murder and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. His bail plea has been rejected and he has been sent to judicial custody.

H/T: Hindustan Times