Raped For A Year In Employer’s House, Trafficked Girl From Jharkhand Delivers Baby Girl In Gurugram

In Gurugram, a girl who had been working as a nanny at a house in Sector 31 had been allegedly raped for over a year by a cook who also worked in the same house. After she delivered a baby at a city hospital on Thursday, she refused to accept the baby, as the newborn serves as a reminder of the trauma she had suffered from.



The cook, Mohit Prasad Thakur (27) and the victim both lived with their employers. Thakur would rape her whenever their employers would go out and threatened to tarnish her image if she dared to tell anyone about it, She kept quiet because of the fear of losing her job.

But when she was 6-7 months into the pregnancy, her employers noticed her baby bump and questioned her, following which she broke down and told them about what had happened. The employers filed an FIR under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at the Women’s police station and medical examinations suggested that the pregnancy can’t be terminated.

The police is yet to arrest the accused Mohit as he had already taken leave and gone home to Harraiya, Uttar Pradesh and never returned.

Since the delivery of the baby girl, the victim has not seen her face. “She reminds me of what I suffered,” she told Times Of India. “I cannot take her to my village (in Gumla) because no one will understand that it was not my fault,” she added.

“We are trying to counsel the girl. At the end of the day, she is the mother. Once the child is sent for adoption, there will be no looking back for the baby or the mother. The victim is in trauma right now and we want to give her some time to decide,” said Rishikant, founder, NGO Shakti Vahini.

It was found in the police investigation that the girl is originally from Gumla and had been brought to Delhi in November 2016 by an agent after which she had been employed as a nanny.

As her parents, who work in a brick kiln, don’t have a mobile, the girl has not spoken to her parents since she moved to Gurugram and doesn’t know where her family is now.

“Mohit had been working at our house since 2013. He would sleep on the second floor and she would sleep on the ground floor with us. He used to rape her when we were all out. We reported the matter to the police as soon as we got to know about it and have been looking after her ever since,” said the victim’s employers.

H/T: The Times Of India

Image used for representation purpose only.