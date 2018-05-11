Raped And Impregnated By Her Father, 16 Y.O. Scores First Class In Her Class 10th Exams

The 16-year-old girl from Mangalore, who had been sexually assaulted by her father, was eight months pregnant when she sat for the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (Class 10) exams. Scoring first class with 360 marks, she is an example of unmatchable courage and determination.

“The incident came to light when the survivor and her mother approached the government hospital for an abortion. However, it was late as she was six months pregnant. Medical termination of the fetus would put her life in danger. Doctors, who learned about her being sexually assaulted, filed a case with police,” said Renni D’Souza, the president of Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

Under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), a case was registered against the father. The girl was then shifted to the district child protection unit for counseling and rehabilitation. She was told about the process of putting her child up for adoption and writing exams. She received extensive tutoring so as to appear for her exams.

“We weren’t sure whether she would go to the center and write the exam because she was still under trauma. A counselor accompanied her to the center,” said Renni, adding that special arrangements were made for her by the district administration.

“This success has brought her happiness amid the trauma. She is content with her achievement, and is yet to decide her next step as she’ll deliver a child in another two weeks,” said an official of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

H/T: The Better India