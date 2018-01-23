Rape Victim Writes A Letter In Blood To PM Modi And CM Adityanath Asking For Justice

In what can be perceived as a desperate cry for help, a rape victim from Raebareili in Uttar Pradesh ended up writing a letter in blood to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. As per The Indian Express, the letter demanded justice and appropriate action against the culprits.

PTI reported that in the same letter the girl said that, “The police is not taking action against the accused due to their powerful links. They (accused) are putting pressure on me to withdraw the case. I should be given justice otherwise I will commit suicide”.

While an FIR has already been registered on March 24, 2017, against Divya Pandey and Ankit Verma and then against an unidentified person in Raebareli in October 2017, the girl is still waiting for justice like many others and decided to write the letter, probably out of her anguished state and the urgency to be heard.

While several rape cases are filed on a regular basis in our country, many of them get lost in oblivion and the rape victim is kept waiting for justice. We hope that our country soon comes up with amendments in law and appropriate provisions so that no one has to write a blood-smeared letter to demand what they deserve.

