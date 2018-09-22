Rape Survivors Rally Behind Christine Blasey, Share Why They Never Told Anyone Their Story

Earlier this month, psychologist Christine Blasey Ford alleged that US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in 1982 when they were in high school, in what she described as an attempted rape.

Right on cue, several people started to doubt her story and put the onus of proving her story right as opposed to questioning Kavanaugh. One of the people ready to dismiss these serious allegations without much investigation is US president Donald Trump. He recently tweeted this:

Donald J. Trump on Twitter I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents. I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place!

This sparked several discussions on Twitter, and to show Trump exactly why he’s wrong in constantly putting the victim under the scanner, women started to share stories of their rapes and assault, while explaining why they didn’t report them when they happened or, in some cases, ever.

Beth Moore on Twitter He lived in my house. #whyididntreport

techno not tide pods on Twitter I tried to report Was told 10 times the penalty for filing a false report Was asked what I was wearing Was asked if I was drunk Was asked why I didn’t scream Was asked if I didn’t just regret having sex because the officer knew “how promiscuous the gays are” #WhyIDidntReport

PatriotsLady777 on Twitter I was sexually assaulted 3 times during my time in the US Army , twice I reported it and I was blamed and nothing happened to the men that did this . The 3rd time I didnt report it . ended up leaving the Army .

Chris Christensen on Twitter I was 6. I NEVER told because my aunt told me NEVER to tell anyone. I never did until I was in my 30s and married. I’m 71 now. The image is a permanent color polaroid in my mind. I never forgot and never told. That was how it was in the 1950s.

Lerato Chondoma on Twitter WhyIDidntReport Because I was a party girl at university Because I went home with him Because I thought everyone would say I asked for it Because I thought this was just what happened when you partied too hard Because I thought no one would believe me I thought I deserved it 😥

Catharine on Twitter I didn’t tell because I was afraid my parents would blame me. When they finally found out 10 years later, they did blame me. My Mom asked, “What did you do to make him do that to you?” #WhyIDidntReport

🦇Aer🦇 on Twitter Because I was 14 and told I was worthless Because my mother thought me having friends at ten made me a whore Because no one would have believed me Because I was 14, barely a teen, scared for my life Because I was now dirty #WhyIDidntReport

Kno on Twitter My parents were violent alcoholics & I didn’t want to be beaten. He was a cool older neighbor & I wanted him to like me. I didn’t want my dad to think I was gay. I was 10 years old & prior to this Tweet I’d only told one person ever — 20 years after it happened.

Actor Ashley Judd, who is one of the survivors of Harvey Weinstein and the most prominent faces of the Me Too movement, also shared her story.

ashley judd on Twitter WhyIDidntReport. The first time it happened, I was 7. I told the first adults I came upon. They said “Oh, he’s a nice old man, that’s not what he meant.” So when I was raped at 15, I only told my diary. When an adult read it, she accused me of having sex with an adult man.

Perhaps a day will come when survivors don’t have to relive their trauma to convince the rest of the world to believe women.

