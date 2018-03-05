Rape Of Minors Aged 12 Or Less Is Now Punishable By Death, As Amended By Haryana Govt.

In the wake of the increase in the percentage of rape of minors, the Haryana Government decided to make the existing laws around sexual offences against young girls more stringent. By amending sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), death penalty or rigorous imprisonment of 14 years have been made mandatory for rapists of minor girls aged 12 or less.

This may be extended to imprisonment for life as per the official statement reported.

“In case of rape or gang rape of a girl below 12 years of age, there will be a punishment of death or rigorous imprisonment of not less than 14 years which may extend to imprisonment for life.”

Of the multiple provisions added under the Section 376D A of the IPC, one states that if a group of people rape a minor girl aged below 12, all of them would be held accountable for the offence. A rigorous imprisonment for a minimum term of 20 years, which can go up to life imprisonment, will be given to each offender.

Under the changes made, the fines imposed on the accused will be paid to the victim in form of compensation. Apart from making these changes, the Haryana Cabinet has also proposed to change the laws when it comes to the offence of stalking, where the accused can be imprisoned for a year which can be extended up to three years. But if it isn’t the accused’s first conviction, then the minimum imprisonment period is three years that can be extended up to seven years.

A similar change was brought in by the government of Madhya Pradesh last year.

H/T: Yourstory