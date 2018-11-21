Rape Case Registered Against Alok Nath One Month After Vinta Nanda Named Him In Her #MeToo Story

The Mumbai police has finally registered a case against Alok Nath, a month after veteran writer-producer Vinta Nanda came out with her #MeToo story and accused him of raping and harassing her. Hindustan Times reported Additional Commissioner of Police Manoj Sharma as saying that the case has been filed under section 376 of IPC (rape).

“I can remember more liquor being poured into my mouth and I remember being violated endlessly. When I woke up the next afternoon, I was in pain. I hadn’t just been raped, I was taken to my own house and had been brutalised,” Vinta had written in a long, heart-wrenching Facebook post last month.

Sharing how she had to pay the price of going against Alok and guarding a lead actress from his lecherous advances, Vinta wrote, “He was after my lead girl. She was not interested in him. He was an alcoholic, shameless and obnoxious but he was also the television star of that decade, so not only was he forgiven for all his bad behaviour but many of the guys would egg him on to be his worst. My lead female actor was being harassed by him.”

What followed was years of harassment for Vinta. She alleged that her shows were taken down from channels owing to Alok’s influence and he ensured that her career was turned to dust. He even made a forced entry in one of Vinta’s shows.

After Vinta’s Facebook post, Alok’s wife had filed a defamation case against her which was dismissed by the Bombay High Court.

H/T: Hindustan Times