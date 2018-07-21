Rape Accused Should Not Be Given Any Legal Representation, Says Nannapaneni Rajakumari

Recently, the Madras High Court Advocates Association’s (MHCAA) decided to not represent the 17 men arrested for raping an 11-year-old girl in Chennai. Nannapaneni Rajakumari, the chairperson of the Andhra Pradesh Women’s Rights Commission, appreciated their decision saying that rape accused should not be given any legal representation.

She also appealed to advocates in Andhra Pradesh to not represent rape accused in court, and follow MHCAA’s example.

“This has been my position for many years. I have talked about this many times [to lawyers], to not argue on behalf of the rape accused,” she said. “What is wrong in advocates not representing them? When these rapists act like beasts and rape a child, how will they argue?”

But when she was questioned on how she can be so sure that the accused is definitely a rapist without giving them a chance of a fair trial, she refused to answer.

Her comment has caused controversy and advocates and activists have been condemning her remarks. “The chairperson should stop getting swayed by emotions and sentiments, and should avoid making such statements being the chairperson of a statutory body,” said Human Rights Forum activist, K Sudha.

“It is unconstitutional to deny legal representation to any accused. Without a trial, how can she determine who is a culprit and who is not? Doesn’t she know that a person is innocent until proven guilty?” she questioned. “The advocates have professional ethics, they cannot deny representing an accused, because he’s already been declared a culprit before the trial commences. Advocates have their own principles.”

Sudha also expressed her disapproval of the MHCCA’s decision, she said, “People should not be driven by moral conscience. Ours is a democracy. What is the use of courts when people are labeling accused as culprits without a trial?”

“It is wrong to make such comments and espouse such views,” Hyderabad-based advocate Vasudha Nagaj said. “Even if a person commits a heinous crime, it is unfair and unconstitutional to deny his right to representation.”

H/T: The News Minute