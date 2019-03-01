Rape Accused Alok Nath To Play Judge In A Film On #MeToo Movement

Veteran actor Alok Nath, who was accused of sexual assault by Vinta Nanda last October, will now be seen as a judge in a film named #MainBhi, directed by Nasir Khan, that deals with condemning child molestation and sexual abuse.

In conversation with Mumbai Mirror, the actor said in a statement that the film was shot a while ago. “Is there a problem? You sound sad that I’m doing a film. It’s a puny role for poor producers, let it release,” he said.

The film will be featuring Khalid Siddiqui, Shawar Ali, Imran Khan and veteran actors Mukhesh Khanna and Shahbaz Khan. According to Khalid Siddiqui, “It is a subject that hasn’t been tapped on screen often, particularly with regards to boys. My character, along with the other, are affected by incidents that change our lives. We hope the film starts a debate on the subject.”

After being accused of sexual assault, the actor had been expelled from Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA). He denied all the reports made by Vinta, who had filed a defamation case against him, however, post Vinta’s accusations, several other celebrities like Sandhya Mridul, Himani Shivpuri, and Deepika Amin also came out with allegations against him.

Twitteratti responded with disbelief and found the entire situation to be a mockery of the movement:

Meghna Pant on Twitter Bollywood, you are truly vile and abhorrent. https://t.co/VmrOMjAuUz

Anaida ☮️ on Twitter This is unbelievable and outrightly blasphemous. #AlokNath needs to be behind bars as he’s a proven rapist. https://t.co/7uo8GSznbQ

Meri Kahaani مےری ک ھانی on Twitter Aloknath being given a pedestal for harassment and molestation is proof of how much we value our womxn. This sh*t needs to end. #ENDImpunity #MeToo

Meghna Pant on Twitter @Rita56768865 It’s sick. It’s insensitive to the entire #MeTooIndia movement. It shows that men are ALWAYS granted impunity with such utter brazenness.

Ryn #FBPE on Twitter IF this is true…its an outright slap in the face of tje #MeTooIndia movement. https://t.co/IJvF00XhDk

