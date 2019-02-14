Rap Industry Is A Male-Dominated Industry Because We Let Them Dominate: Female Rapper Ratan Kaur

Like countless other fields that are marked as ‘only for men’, when rapping emerged in India it ended up being included in this male-dominated list- something that continues till date, pushing female rappers to work twice as hard to earn half the appreciation.

Delhi is like the hub of rappers where gullies are alive with rhythmic sounds and throbbing beats. But even in this place, the female voice is missing, except for a few of them here and there, like 22-year-old Ishita Kaur. “Everything happens in brotherhood. I get charged more for production because I am a woman,” she said.

She runs her own fashion label and the money she makes of it she invests into her songs with no tangible returns. “Now people don’t ask for a sexist song, but they do ask for a sexy body,” she said. “Even Badshah is on the heavier side, this does not happen with him.”

“Rap industry is a male-dominated industry because we let them dominate,” said rapper Ratan Kaur, stage name Kauratan. “People in the industry were so helpful and encouraging. I do not go to any events or gigs, because I am trying to make a demand for myself first.”

