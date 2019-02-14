Ranveer Singh And Sharp, Sensitive Poetry Will Make You Root For ‘Gully Boy’

Bombay hip-hop artists Naezy and Divine have the kind of rags to riches story that is the stuff of legends. To make a film loosely inspired by their lives is a daunting task, but Zoya Akhtar has done them proud.

Gully Boy is the story of the eponymous Murad (Ranveer Singh), who lives a difficult, cramped life in Dharavi, Mumbai, but channels all of that angst into his poetry. He’s been dating Safeena (Alia Bhatt) for nine years and has a solid group of friends who are struggling to make ends meet but are always there to lift each other up, even if that means stealing cars together. Murad has a terrible, abusive father (Vijay Raaz), who tells him to dream within his very limited means, but he’s having none of that.

Once Murad meets rapper MC Sher (Siddhant Chaturvedi) and shyly asks him to read his poetry during an open mic, there’s no looking back for him. A little too easily, things start to happen one after another and before we know it – and this is not a spoiler – Murad has become Gully Boy, a viral sensation and a legit rapper. Of course, there are obstacles and hurdles and a few slaps here and there, but the stakes are never high enough that you’re on the edge of your seat, waiting for Murad to triumph against all odds. You know that he will. Underdog stories are always a little predictable, but Gully Boy has literally every single trope that can exist in a story like this.

Regardless, this is a film that will stay with you because of its writing. The dialogues and the poetry will leave an indelible mark on you because of how authentic and stirring they are. Even in a story that exists because of the tough, terrible circumstances of its protagonist, the film manages to find humour with sharp dialogues and quotidian drama. There are pep talks and rousing speeches that will make you want to get up and find your passion, or at least find something to be this passionate about.

Like Murad, even Safeena has her passions – Murad and surgery. She wants to be a surgeon and she wants to beat up everyone who so much as even looks at Murad. That was a weird attribute to give to her but it defined her – everyone kept calling her hateli. But there was something so endearing about their relationship – they had been together since they were 13 and it showed. Perhaps it was the comfort Alia and Ranveer shared on screen, because they must star in another romantic movie together soon.

Kalki Koechlin’s character Shy was fairly unnecessary and underdeveloped. She is a music student in America who likes to paint the walls of Mumbai at night and make social commentary through that graffiti for fun. But other secondary characters, from Murad and Safeena’s parents to his friends, were not only well-cast but also given their due with meaningful, poignant scenes.

Zoya has often been accused of making ‘rich-people films’ and focusing only on the problems of the rich, but here she tries to do the opposite. Shooting on location in Dharavi, getting her actors to speak a certain way are all part of that, but for the life of me, I didn’t understand why they had to make Ranveer look darker than he is to show that he is from the slums. That is an extremely problematic thing to happen in the film of a director who prides herself on being informed. In certain scenes, it also looks like the film is plagued by a heavy Western gaze, which is also mocked in a meta way in a scene where foreign tourists visit the slums and bemusedly look around Murad’s house, only to be shocked when he sings an entire rap song to them in English.

Despite these issues, Gully Boy is engaging, and primarily because of Ranveer, who plays this shy, unsure early 20s boy with a disarming earnestness. You root for him from the minute you meet him. Alia’s character doesn’t have much to do, but Alia seems to be having a blast playing another spunky young woman.

The music of the film is a character in itself, alive and thriving, guiding the story along and becoming a part of it at the same time. But there are two tracks – Jingostan and Azadi – that are a lot more politically charged than the film is willing to say. There is no rhyme or reason why they’re in the film and their context and the history behind the Azadi chant is dismissed by the director in an insultingly offhanded manner. Rap music is bolder than this and this film should have been too.