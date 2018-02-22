Ranthambore’s Cowboy Tiger Inspires Designer Anjali Patel Mehta’s Latest Collection

Anjali Patel Mehta is an accidentally turned fashion designer from a banker. In just five years since she entered the field, her brand Verandah has gained popularity overseas as well.

The designer is bringing back our love for animal prints with her latest cruise 2018 collection which is largely inspired by Ranthambore National Park’s—T91 aka the Cowboy Tiger. The collection features bold tiger stripes, luxe beaded kimono jackets, and hand-knotted macramé.

Speaking of her inspiration behind her collection, she told Vogue India, “The story begins with my visit to Ranthambore Forest, which served as the inspiration for my summer/resort ’18 presentation at Lakmé Fashion Week. I later learned that the tiger, T91 who had inspired the collection had gone missing and was hunted down on foot by a villager from the non-profit organisation, Tiger Watch. The renegade tiger and the magnificent backdrop of the forest ultimately served as the driving point for my cruise ’18 collection. The laid-back glamour of the pieces translates into an ideal holiday wardrobe, from the beach to safari chic.“

The collection palette is earthy, taking inspiration from the Ranthambore forest. “The colour story gradually moves towards sandy pinks and blues that were derived from the beautiful backdrop of daylight and dusk against which these majestic animals lounge,“ she shares.

“I have pledged ten percent of the profits from the global sales of the collection to the Tiger Watch organization to acknowledge my social responsibility as a designer,” she shares as she stresses on the responsibility of a designer to give to the back to the society.

Anjali is a firm believer and preacher of sustainability. Sharing her views on how the term needs to be rooted in our daily lives, she said, “I believe that sustainability goes much beyond a buzzword and should be prominent in our daily practices at the grass root level, including fair trade practices and reasonable wages for craftsmen to ensure a circular economy that benefits everyone.“

She says her brand follows the term strictly. Anjali shares, “In the many years since the inception of the label, we have adopted a zero-waste policy across all our workshops. The result being that every last piece of scrap cloth and trimmings is meticulously stored (for three years at a stretch, sometimes) and one piece from each of my runway collection is built purely from these recycled materials—the kimono jacket from my summer/resort ’18 collection, for instance.“

“We work on utilising every last part of the production process, and are currently looking for a leather substitute,“ she added.

H/T: Vogue India