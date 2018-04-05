Ranjani Iyengar On How Creating Her Wedding Card Helped Her Find A Career In Invitation Designing

After I spoke to artist Ranjani Iyengar early today, I realised that it is partially a ton of self-practice that makes one perfect.

Ranjani runs a Mumbai-based invitation design company that creates the quirkiest of the quirky invites which are sure to bring a smile to your guest’s face. “I remember the reaction of my relatives upon when they saw the wedding card I designed for my D-day. It was so unconventional that it sparked conversations. Good ones, obviously. I know because later some of my cousins and friends asked me to do their wedding invites,” remembers Ranjani.

The artist started designing about 5 years ago while she was still a software engineer with an MNC. It was only after a couple of years later that she decided to switch to a more colorful career – designing. It, then, took her no time to set up a brand called ‘Pink Whistle Man’ all by herself that generates content and designs wedding accessories and invites. Well, about the name, Ranjani says it was the title of her favorite storybook from childhood ‘Mr. Pink Whistle’ that kinda got stuck with her. “Just like this comic character, I wanted to add some magic to the life of people,” smiles the self-taught artist.

But, as they say, being an art-entrepreneur isn’t a cake-walk, especially in India, where medicine and engineering are the only two decent educational options. It took the 31-year-old illustrator a couple of mishaps before she learned a thing or two about running a business. For example, instead of quoting a relatively higher price for designing exceptionally artistic invites for a client, she charged a mere Rs. 1000. “I was clueless about the market price when I let a particular client extract the best out of me in return for peanuts. After that, I promised myself to never undervalue my talent so I can handle the nasty clients in a better way,” says Ranjani.

According to her, brainstorming with clients is the most exciting part of the whole process. Like this one time when she was discussing the wedding card and accessories with Bejoy Nambiar, the Indian film director, for his marriage, and they came up with this:

Cool, eh?

Amidst this fun work schedule, she often faces challenges as the CEO of an arty firm. “Updating interesting design templates on the website every now and then, processing the orders and shipping them on time, coming up with new ideas to keep the visitor-indulgence on social media going, the life of a freelance artist is a little complicated than what most people fancy,” says Ranjani who’s currently managing a team of about 6 people at Pink Whistle Man.

This wedding season, if you want to go a lil’ offbeat, we suggest you head to her Instagram page now! Btw, do you know Ranjani is also a fab Carnatic fusion music vocalist? Super talented girl, hainaa!