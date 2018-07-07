Rani Rampal To Lead Women’s Hockey Team For Asian Games 2018 In Indonesia

In Asian Games 2018, to be held in Indonesia from August 18 to September 2, the strong 18-member Indian women’s hockey team will be led by striker Rani Rampal. Under her captainship, the team had successfully won its ninth women’s Asia Cup title last year. If the team wins, India will get a direct qualification for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The other players in the team are goalkeeper Savita who has been named as the vice-captain, and Rajani Etimarpu, the reserve goalkeeper. The defense will have players like Deep Grace Ekka, Sunita Lakra, Deepika, Reena Khokhar and drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur. The team’s midfield will have Namita Toppo, Lilima Minz, Monika, Udita, Nikki Pradhan, and Neha Goyal.

Skipper Rani will be leading the forward-line, supported by Vandana Katariya, who like Rani, has completed 200 international caps for India. Young striker Lalremsiami has also been added to the squad along with Navneet Kaur and Navjot Kaur.

“We have a good mixture of experienced and young players. I’m happy to note that each one of them has experienced what it is like to play high-level matches,” said chief coach Sjoerd Marijne.

“Playing well in London will be good for the confidence of the team ahead of the Asian Games. I can tell they are good and that they are capable of winning against any team but when you experience it yourself it is always better to raise your confidence level,” added Marijne. “The team’s focus at the moment is on the Women’s World Cup in London. A good show there will certainly give us the right momentum for the 18th Asian Games.”

