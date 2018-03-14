Rani Rampal Named Women’s Hockey Team Captain For The Gold Coast Commonwealth Games

On Wednesday, Hockey India came up with the list of 18 names selected for Indian women’s hockey team, which would participate in the upcoming Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. Rani Rampal has been named as the captain of the team.

The Indian women’s hockey team is in the pool A of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games which will begin on April 4 at Gold Coast in Australia. Malaysia, Wales, England, and South Africa are the other teams in group A along with India.

Rani Rampal has been selected to lead the team. The skipper has full confidence in her team. She said, “We go into the tournament in good form after winning the series in South Korea and while we have only finished fifth in the two previous occasions, this time we will look to finish on the podium as we have a great set of players with a mixture of experience and youth.”

The Indian women’s hockey team is hungry to finish at the first spot this time and Rani believes that this will boost the team’s performance. She expressed, “The team’s hunger to win will certainly be a key factor in us performing well at the Games.”

The rest of the team includes Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Deepika, Sunita Lakra, Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Namita Toppo, Nikki Pradhan, Neha Goyal, Lilima Minz, Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navjot Kaur, Navneet Kaur and Poonam Rani. Goalkeeper Savita has been named the vice-captain of the team.

“We have played with the same set of players for a long period so the players have formed a great understanding between themselves which was evident during our 2017 Asia Cup triumph,” said team’s coach Harendra Singh according to a report by Hindustan Times.