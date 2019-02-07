Randi Zuckerberg Quit Facebook As She ‘Hated Being The Only Woman In Almost Every Room’

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s sister Randi left his company in 2011 and found her own social media firm because she “hated being the only woman in almost every room that she was in for 10 straight years.”

In an interview with CNN Business (which will be featured in CNN’s forthcoming documentary “Facebook at 15: Complicated”), Randi made a point that women continue to be marginalized in the male-dominated world of tech and explaining what pushed her to quit, she said, “I always felt very complicated about gender roles in Silicon Valley. I loved what I did at Facebook and I always thought, you know, gosh, I want to be part of the solution, not continue to be part of the problem. So I think maybe I need to step outside of Silicone Valley and really understand where we’re losing women and where we’re losing girls in this funnel.”

It was in 2004 when Mark asked his sister to join him at his startup which had just 50 employees and Randi started working in the live streaming department of Facebook. However, she envisioned a world where women got an equal chance. “At some point I really wanted to create something for myself. One of the things that I did realize is that I desperately wanted to see a world where there was more representation from women in the room. I couldn’t understand why, after 15 years, it’s changed so little.”

Satirizing the current state of affairs in tech and what it take to rise in the tech world, Randi added, “Even to this day, my best advice for young women in tech is to have a man’s name like Randy because I can’t even tell you how many meetings I got in those early days of Facebook because people thought that they were meeting a dude. And I just feel like it is my life mission to use the luck that I had and hold the door open for other women.”

After quitting from Facebook, Randi created her social media firm named ‘Zuckerberg Media’, also she is a creator of Dot, an animated children’s television series where she has shown a girl who uses technology to enhance both her educational experiences and recreational activities.

