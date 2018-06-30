Ramya Nambessan Questions AMMA’s Decision Of Taking Dileep Back

On more than one occasion in our country, men accused of sexual misconduct have kept receiving support from their respective career fraternities. There lie plenty of examples everywhere including Bollywood and mainstream politics. AMMA’s decision to take Dileep back is one of the recent examples of the same.

Recently in an interaction with The News Minute, actor Ramya Nambessan expressed displeasure in AMMA’s decision. She also shared how it acted as a trigger for her to quit AMMA.

“I had been part of AMMA for ten years. Initially, we would just go for the meetings, no one would ask for our opinions. We would just see what the big stars had to say and leave. But after a few years, I found it stifling; there were questions forming in my head. Even when we formed the WCC, we had decided that we won’t rebel without a cause and we will try to work with AMMA, to change the system. Many of us took part in AMMA’s stage show AMMA Mazhavillu recently. But the skit there showed us their true colours and this decision to take back Dileep was the final stroke,” says Ramya.

For a Mallu actor quitting AMMA is a big decision and also a career-threatening one. Ramya, however, remains unfazed by all of that and says, “I am not someone who plans for the future like that; I take things as they come. The three of us (Ramya, Rima, and Geetu) wanted to stay with our friend and we did. Will I get a movie in the future is not my concern here, and thinking about it, I cannot keep quiet.”

She also finds it highly disappointing that very few have raised their voices against a man who has been accused of sexual misconduct. “I wish more people from the Malayalam industry spoke up. I read what Aashiq Abu and Prithviraj said, but there are so many who have not said anything. I have got calls from my colleagues in the Tamil industry expressing solidarity, I wish that happened here.”

The fact that AMMA took the decision despite huge outrage is what troubles Ramya the most. “It is shocking and disappointing. I don’t know what has emboldened them, but we will not buck down. This fight will continue. We understand that this is a fight not for us, but for all women out there. This is also a fight for the next generation of women who will come into the film industry. And I know that the current members of the WCC won’t even reap the benefits of such a revolt, but we are happy we started it,” she says.

H/T: The News Minute