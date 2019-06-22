Rakhee Mehta Wants You To Spend Your Morning Partying With Your Whole Family And Getting Fit

Wake up in the morning, breathe in the fresh air, and head to a party. Sounds fun, right? It absolutely is!

Magicrise by entrepreneur Rakhee Mehta arranges morning parties with dance, music, interaction, and wellness, organised in the best areas of your city while you munch on super healthy snacks.

Born and brought up in Mumbai, Rakhee has eight years of experience in the corporate field and her entrepreneurial journey has been very interesting. Read our candid conversation with the entrepreneur.

What is Magicrise all about?

Our customers experience different forms of workouts like Pilates, Zumba, and Belly Jazz with our ace trainers. After the session, participants receive giveaways of healthy treats and beauty products, leaving them with a feel-good factor. The regime is peppered with water-based workouts like Aquarise and Glowrise, which is basically glow-in-the-dark workout parties with glowing props.

What do you think is the best part about it?

I think it is that these workouts organised in a party mode and can be attended by any age bracket together.

Do you travel to each city for the event?

Initially, yes. I look after the management and sponsorship part and don’t train, so with time things are falling into place and it’s not necessary for me to travel every now and then.

Is there a startup lesson that you’ve learned?

It’s FOCUS. You have to be focused to attain your goal. Don’t jump around things, rather stick to one thing and focus.

That’s right. What is your management strategy right now for Magicrise?

We’re hiring regional team members in a few cities to make the workflow smoother.

Tell us about one party that you’ll be telling about to the generations to come?

Every party, yaar. All of them are amazing. But the first one at AER Mumbai, will always be special. It was difficult to gather people for the first time. About 150 people turned up.

What is the craziest thing that happened at one such fitness party?

There was a party where a three-year-old and a 90-year-old were together and following the routine with utmost dedication and made it look more fun. The energy of the 90-year-old was unmatchable.

That’s so cool. What is your favorite playlist for the parties?

I let the trainers decide the playlist. And it generally depends on the demand of the city. Each city has their favorite genre and the whole idea is to make it enjoyable for them. So, the playlist is totally according to their taste.

How about the food?

We collaborate with certified food brands with whom we share sensibilities.

Any tips for the readers who want to organise morning parties?

Come to us. Learn from the best. We’ll help you out! (Laughs)