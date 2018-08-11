Rajvinder Khaira On How She Is Fighting Gender Discrimination With Pink Ladoo

I remember my dadi taking a ladoo from my hands and passing it to my cousin with the logic that ‘ladoos are for boys and girls get ordinary mithai’ – an example of the widespread gender discrimination in India. It was this tradition that Rajvinder Khaira kept in mind when she conceptualised the Pink Ladoo Project that has been implemented in Australia, the UK, and Canada.

She got ladoos made in pink, the traditional color for girls, and then asked families to celebrate the birth of a girl child by distributing these sweets. Her campaign took off in 2015 and became a success as today it is seen as the symbol of celebrating the birth of a girl child. In a recent conversation with SheThePeople.TV, she talked about her project, the challenges she has faced and much more.

On anecdotes from her childhood that inspired her feminist stand

”The thing that impacted me most growing up was the extended family’s reaction to my sister’s birth. The crying, the hysteria, the condolences – it was insane. I was ten when that happened and I know that has been one of the defining experiences of my life so far.”

On the battles she fought

“I’m lucky that I didn’t face the “Bend it Like Beckham” style pressures to stay at home/get married/not pursue sports or further education. My parents were great in that they truly supported everything I wanted to do, even when I said I wanted to be an actress.

I think what I noticed when I started working and something I’ve only started to realize about myself now is that as South Asian women our community teaches us to feel guilt and shame before pretty much any other emotion; we are taught to neglect our own needs in favor of being polite (don’t ask them for anything to drink, it looks bad!), and taught to diminish ourselves in order to fit in with some outdated notion of what a woman is and should be. We are also a community that can be quite catastrophic in our view of things, and it is often impressed on children, especially girls, from a young age that once certain events happen, there’s nothing you can do, there’s no way of fixing it or correcting it or distancing yourself from that event.

That doomsday mentality created an atmosphere within me where I felt like every mistake was the end of the world on top of feeling guilty and ashamed of and about everything I was doing.”

On how Pink Ladoo campaign came to be

“The idea came to me when I was 12 and packing boxes of ladoo to hand out to celebrate my brother’s birth. I didn’t think of the Pink Ladoo then, but spoke to my mom about starting a trend to celebrate the birth of girls. It’s been received very well in the community. Sweetshops across UK, Canada and Australia have now started offering Pink Ladoo due to the demand generated by the campaign.”

On the impact of the campaign

“Pink Ladoo is special to us because they send a powerful message, one that doesn’t need much explanation Ladoo – because it’s the sweet most closely tied with celebration, and Pink because it’s a girl. There’s no denying its symbolism and in that lies its power. We aren’t involved in the creation or anything of these pink ladoo nor do we take any money from the sales. We hope that giving out (or receiving) pink ladoo will force people to think twice about other sexist customs too. After all, we keep telling girls to “go to school!” “fight dowry!” “lean in!”, how can we realistically expect them to have the confidence or self-belief to do any of that if we tell them from birth they aren’t as worthy as men?”

On criticisms her campaign faced

“We get the odd criticism here and there. I understand the problem with branding girls pink, but equally, the western narrative for pink isn’t the only one. Pink has a very specific meaning in South Asian culture, it is strong and auspicious. Also, I mean, we could have campaigned for “yellow ladoo for all!” but it really doesn’t have the same impact, nor does it open a conversation about gender inequality the way a pink ladoo does.”

On challenges girls born in the Indian diaspora have to fight

“There are so many, and the older I get the more I’m learning about the social conditioning I’ve undergone by growing up in the south Asian community and how it’s impacted my thoughts and behavior. I think the guilt and shame piece is huge and it impacts both men and women. Equally, these notions of family loyalty and honor are like straitjackets for young girls.”

On what motivates her to keep going

“I’m motivated by my community’s ability to evolve. When things get tough I think about how far we’ve come since we started in 2015 and how so much has changed in such a short time. I’m inspired by the amazing women in my life, my friends, my mother, my sister, my late-grandmothers.

I have from a young age, and still, do, look up to my cousin Harbir. She’s five years older than me and was a real trailblazer. She really pushed the boat out and stood up for herself at a time where she had a lot to lose by doing so, she forged a successful career and is one of the smartest people I know. Our relationship is different now that we are both much older but she still remains a constant source of inspiration and hope for me. She inspired me to pursue my dreams, has always encouraged me and made me believe I could do anything so long as I put my mind to it.”

