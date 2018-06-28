Rajeshwari, Chief Officer Of An Old Age Home, On The Reasons Children Leave Their Parents

“Recently I got a call from a man who wanted to send his 92-year old father to our old-age home. He thought it was a burden to look after him. Such requests are very common,” writes Dr. Rajeshwari Mishra in a column for Hindustan Times.

Dr. Rajeshwari is a secretary cum Chief Administration Officer at Sai Sahara Old Age Home, New Delhi. It is an NGO, which was established in the Year 2005 and registered with the Govt. of N.C.T. of Delhi.

The insensitive remarks made by children during counseling dug a hole in her heart. The treatment of children towards their parents left her shocked. Recalling the time she started the NGO, she said, “They (children) spoke of the person like an object. I could not leave the person to the whims of his own family. I turned my small clinic into a basic old-age home, focusing on the elderly who may also need therapy or de-addiction. Dealing with depressed or addicted men and women at an advanced age is even more difficult, but as a counsellor I cannot say no to people in need.”

She continues, “I started with four such people in 2005. Currently, I have 15. There are those who have been successfully de-addicted from their drinking problem yet remain unwanted. There are those who have been abandoned after the death of their spouse. There are those who have willingly come here as life was worse for them with their families.”

She shares her experience and a few of the examples of learning how selfish children become after a point. “One of the elderly ladies at home refused to go for an outstation family wedding. The son remarked, “samaj mein badnami hogi (will get a bad name in society) if she doesn’t attend,” is one of the examples shared by Dr. Rajeshwari. She adds, “The mother was required not for her blessing but for the sake of social propriety. I wondered why that hadn’t stopped them from sending her to a home in the first place.”

She also shared that the children who had dropped their parents to her for counselling against rigidness, alcohol problems, or any of such thing, later deny to take them back. She says, “After counselling, when the elderly showed improvement, the families were dismissive. One of them asked if I could keep them saying ‘humein inki zaroorat nahi hai ab’ (we do not need them anymore).”

She writes about the many reasons why children are now sending their aging parents to such facilities. The extreme dependency at old age, parents’ unhealthy relationship with spouse, their rigidness in understanding the new lifestyle are few of the main reasons.

While such behaviour from a child is inexcusable, she does have a few pieces of advice for the elderly too. She says, “My advice to the elderly is to learn active ageing. Keep yourself physically fit with regular exercise. Also, make efforts to change with the times. Do not make yourself obsolete. To the children, I say that communication is key. Ask what they want and say what you can do. Find a middle-ground instead of thinking that it won’t work. Be the example that you want your own children to follow.”

She concludes by saying, “Age brings physical and mental changes in the elderly which the family needs to adjust and cope with but it doesn’t happen automatically. The pace of life that we lead or want to lead doesn’t help, creating a communication gap.

The elderly need qualitative care, not quantitative, so even spending five minutes is sufficient but even that becomes bothersome for families. That is when neglect and loneliness creep in among the aged. They often suffer from self-pity, thinking of all that they did for their children who now do not want them anymore. But my advice to the elderly is that they need to make adjustments too. Instead of always referring to how things were in their youth, they need to adapt to their family’s lifestyle.”

