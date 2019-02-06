Rajasthan’s Priya Punia Makes Her Debut In Her First Ever T20 International Match

Since the infamous loss to England at the World T20 in the Caribbean, India today played its Twenty20 International match against New Zealand. Even though the Indian women’s cricket team went down by 23 runs, captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s chosen team did try its best- with Smriti Mandhana making a half-century. Kaur had left out Mithali Raj in the team selections and opted for newcomer Priya Punia from Rajasthan, giving her a chance to make her debut.

There have been reports of Mithali considering to retire from the T20 cricket matches since the controversial T20 semi-finals in the West Indies which led to the removal of Ramesh Powar as the coach and WV Raman becoming the new coach.

For 22-year-old Punia, her selection in the team is a dream come true. Her father Surendra had sold his property, acquired loans, and arranged 22 lakhs to purchase a 1.5-bigha plot of land so his daughter could practice cricket there. He took this decision when the coach of the cricket academy that Priya wanted to enroll in mocked her for wanting to be a cricketer even though she is a girl.

And today, Priya is repaying for all his life struggles by her excellent performance that led to her selection in the women’s team.

