Rajasthani Bride Enters Her Wedding On A Horse To Spread The Message Of Gender Equality

In an unusual and empowering sight, Rajasthani bride Neha Khichar wanted to spread the message of gender equality so she rode on a horse to her wedding venue.

Neha, an IIT graduate, from Nawalgarh in Jhunjhunu district, Rajasthan took up this pre-wedding ritual of ‘Bandori’ (riding a horse till the wedding venue), making it an unusual and strange sight for the relatives present. Not only did she perform the pre-wedding ritual but she also wore a sherwani and a pagdi, which is worn by a groom on a wedding day.

The decision of taking a male-centric ritual was a family decision. According to the Indian Express, Neha stated, “My family wanted to send a message that one should never differentiate between daughters and sons and should provide them with equal opportunities.”

Neha works as an officer with Indian Oil at Mathura Refinery and doesn’t believe in following the age-old norms which in any way support gender inequality.

“With this initiative, we want to convey the message that girls and boys should not be differentiated. Like a groom is made to sit on a horse for Bandori, we are making the bride do the ritual,” stated Neha’s sister.

H/T: Indian Express