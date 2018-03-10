Rajasthan Passes The Bill That Makes Rape Of Girls Up To 12 Y.O. Punishable With Death

On Friday, Rajasthan passed an amendment bill that makes rape or gang-rape of a girl up to 12 years of age an offence punishable with death. Once the bill becomes a law, Rajasthan will be the second state after Madhya Pradesh with the death penalty for child rapists.

The state government through the Criminal Laws (Rajasthan Amendment) Bill, 2018, has added two sections to the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860, to bring in control the rising heinous crimes against minor girls by implementing harsher punishments. The bill seeks to add section 376-AA in the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which will be defined as: “Punishment for rape on a woman up to twelve years of age. Whoever commits rape on a woman up to twelve years of age shall be punished with death, or rigorous imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than fourteen years but which may extend to imprisonment for life which shall mean imprisonment for the remainder of that person’s natural life, and shall also be liable to fine.”

The bill was passed in the House by a voice vote.

Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria said, “We want to prevent rape against minors, and if it still happens, the accused should get the strictest punishment.”

After Madhya Pradesh clearing the bill last year, Haryana Cabinet gave a nod to the bill proposal this February. States Maharashtra and Karnataka are also considering the death penalty for child rapists.

H/T: Times of India

