Rajasthan Govt. Will Amend IPC For Stricter Action Against Sexual Offenders, Says CM Vasundhara Raje

In a debate on the state budget 2018-19 presented by her in the Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has said that the Rajasthan government will amend the Indian Penal Code (IPC) to make sure offenders in cases of crimes against women get stricter punishment.

She expressed her concern over the continued spike in the number of crimes against women and said the that with the amendments in the IPC, and in heinous cases like the rape of a minor, the guilty will get the punishment of death penalty.

Raje has announced the allocation of Rs 500 crore for the Bhamashah fund in order to support start-ups and set up incubation centers for them in Kota and Udaipur plus the establishment of a Bhamashah techno hub in the state.

She also said that the recruitment of 2,500 home guards will take place with the creation of 6,000 posts of police head constables in order to give a chance of promotion to constables who have minimum 18 years service.

For people suffering from leprosy, she announced a pension of ₹ 1,500 every month. The honorarium of home guard personnel in the state was also increased by Raje.

Alleging that Congress is responsible for the present state of farmers, Raje said that the important announcement in the budget of the loan waiver of up to Rs. 50,000 to small and marginal farmers must have come as a shock to the Opposition.

The farmers’ debt-relief commission for the settlement of crop loan, which was announced in the budget, will be given statutory status and a bill will be introduced in the House, said Raje. Presently farmers are paid for the purchase of sugarcane based on gate area and out-gate area. But as per the latest directives of the CM, the system will no longer be in place and sugarcane farmers will be paid as per the rates announced in Punjab.

