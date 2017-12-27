Rajasthan Government To Build ‘Temple’ For Kids To Promote Children’s Rights

In an attempt to create awareness for children’s rights in the tribal-dominated Ghatol block, BJP MP from Banswara-Dungarpur, Manshankar Ninama, has proposed the idea of constructing a temple where statues of young achievers would adorn the halls, sitting side-by-side with the idols of Bal Ganesha, Bal Kartikeya, Bal Hanuman and many others.

“A Baal-Chalisa would be inscribed on the temple wall narrating the rights of children and the visitors would be given a booklet on the same as ‘prasad’,” said Manan Chaturvedi, Chairperson of Rajasthan State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

To portray the rich culture of the land, the statues would be dressed in tribal attire and ‘hawans’ would be performed in the temple to create awareness among parents about the importance of the higher education for the children, and children’s health issues. The temple premises will also have a grievance box for people to report child abuse or other issues related to the children.

To add to the noble initiative, a ‘bal sena’ will be constituted by the authorities whose job would be to approach the locals and educate them on what constitutes a proper diet for kids.

A rather innovative method, don’t you think?

H/T: The Times Of India