Rajasthan Government Appoints Alwar Gang-Rape Survivor As Police Constable

On Tuesday, an order was issued by the Rajasthan government for appointment of the Alwar gang-rape survivor as a police constable. On April 26, the woman, a Dalit, was gang-raped in front of her husband by five men in Thanagaji area of Alwar.

The couple was traveling from Lalwadi to Taalvraksh on a bike when about the five accused, aged between 20-25 years, forced them to stop and took them to a deserted area.

The accused thrashed her husband, tied him up and raped her for three hours in front of him. A video of the incident was being shot by a sixth accused and, later, he circulated it on social media.

“The order to appoint the victim as a police constable has been issued. She will soon get the appointment letter,” Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajeeva Swarup said.

H/T: Hindustan Times