Rajagopalan On Creating ‘Gajapati Kulapati,’ The Series That Rekindled The Love For Books In Children

“I think I imbibed the fine art of drawing simple but expressive faces from Peanuts,” says Rajagopalan, the creator of the ‘Gajapati Kulapati,’ an illustrated series which is loved by children throughout the country.

A mechanical engineer by profession, Rajagopalan always had a knack for drawing. “Even as an engineering student, technical drawing was my most favourite subject. When I went to factories as part of internships, I would entertain workers there with funny drawings,” he shared in a recent interaction with Huffington Post.

The first illustrated book created by him was based on the story of a gluttonous cat who drinks up all the rice gruel that is supposed to be shared between him and his friend Eecha Poocha, a fly. The book was published in 1996 by Tulika Books.

To illustrate Eecha Poocha, Rajagopalan took inspiration from futurism and the associated techniques. He shares, “The narration has a poetic rhythm, so I attempted to match the treatment in the visuals. I tried to portray movement in still images by drawing the characters with multiple faces, limbs, and tails.”

Rajagopalan went on to illustrate a plethora of children’s books since then. A key feature of his illustrative books includes the use of poetic devices that make the narration even more attractive and catchy for the children.

For instance, one of his books has characters with alliterative names such as Sunu Sunu Snail and Thakitta Tharikitta Bouncing Ball and his series Gajapati Kulapati has a lot of onomatopoeic words.

While initially, Rajagopalan just illustrated the books, he decided to make his foray into writing in 2000 and thus Gajapati Kulapati was born. He drew the inspiration for the books from his birthplace Pulasseri, a tiny village in Palakkad, Kerala, and it took him eight years to get it published.

He shares, “It is a region where everyone loves elephants. My mother, particularly, loves elephants and knows everything about them. Many of the bedtime stories she narrated to me contained elephants.”

A poetry workshop conducted by writer Suniti Namjoshi sowed the seed of writing in him. He shares, “An important insight I took away from that workshop was that prose can be poetic and rhythmic. I like to think that it subconsciously inspired the singsong lines of Gajapati Kulapati. The workshop kindled my dormant desire to write and I started writing poems and stories, not for publication, just for myself. A few months later, I joined Tulika as art editor, in 2000. The office ambiance was highly inspiring and kept me at my creative best. I wrote ‘Gajapati Kulapati’ there.”

It was Tulika who inspired him to expand the book into a series, which he did but took his own sweet time to evoke the humour and charm of the first book in the two books that followed.

While Rajagopalan has done a lot of work including a written abridged version of Greek epics Illiad and The Odyssey for children, it’s Gajapati Kulapati’ that remains the most celebrated till date.