Raising Awareness About Saving The Rivers In India, Sandeep Sawant’s Nadi Vahate Is A Must Watch

The Marathi movie Nadi Vahate (The River Flows) (2017) by writer, director, and producer Sandeep Sawant won the Special Jury Award at the 2017 Pune International Film Festival. It is a story of a relationship between a river and the people living along its banks.

Centered on the fictional Antee river in a Konkan village, the story follows a group of youngsters who discover that the river will be taken over by an eco-tourism project. So, to protect the river they launch a movement of resistance and build small dams along the river’s route and encourage farming on its banks. The film released on September 22 last year, and now it is being taken to remote towns and villages of Maharashtra and Goa through community screenings in various towns and villages of which 35 screenings have been held in parts of Maharashtra, including Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Aurangabad, Vidharba, Ambajogai, Parbhani and Kolhapur, and four places in Goa.

“We want to continue doing this for a year,” said Sawant. “The effect of the cinema is more through such screenings, I believe. These are all paid screenings and we make a point to take our cinema to those places where there is no movie theatre. Also after the screening, during discussions, people share issues related to their river bodies.”

“If a villager actively works for and near the river body, then only the river will continue to flow,” he added.

It took four years of research to make the movie. “We hear, read, and watch so much about river issues,” he explained. “But, I didn’t know what exactly to do. So, I started doing ground research and met many farmers and people who work near the banks of the river in various parts of Maharashtra. I then concentrated on the areas near the Western Ghats of Goa and Maharashtra.”

“I feel that by agitations, stone pelting, morchas, you can’t actually save a river,” he said. “If you genuinely want to save especially the smaller rivers, then you need to positively work on the river. Even in the climax of the film, the group continues to build the ‘bandhara’ [check dams] even after opposition. We need that positivity.”

As the film has an unconventional premise and treatment, finding financial backers for Nadi Vahate was a tough task for Sawant who decided to self-fund the film himself but in spite of the difficulties he faced he still has not given up hope on Marathi cinema.

“I believe that the situation of Marathi cinema is much better now compared to the times when I had started,” he said. “Now there are more initiatives, film production is being studied and new avenues have opened for independent filmmakers. It does not mean everything is positive, but it is leading towards positivity.”

The movie stars Poonam Shetgaonkar, Asha Shelar, Vasant Josalkar, Hridaynath Jadhav and Jayant Gadekar.

H/T: Scroll