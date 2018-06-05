Radhika Of WorkshopQ Helps Us Discover Beauty In Scraps This World Environment Day

The scraps from your house that could add to the heaps of garbage at landfills, which already is occupying more space than playgrounds in our country, are being wisely used by sisters Radhika and Madhvi. Their message this World Environment Day is, “Don’t Scrap”!

Radhika Khaitan Mittal and Madhvi Khaitan Pittie’s Mumbai-based WorkshopQ is upcycling waste products into gorgeous pieces.

Kabaadiwalas, industrial waste, household items have been the sisters’ source of resources. Anything and anywhere can be a source, quips Radhika. “Any waste material found wherever and whenever, can turn into our source of inspiration,” says waste manager Radhika.

This is exactly how the sisters started to serve the environment. About a decade ago, they returned from Los Angeles to their home town Jaipur after finishing their studies. The poor waste management situation in the country was giving them an unsettling feeling every day. Meanwhile, a friend of theirs invited them to visit his aluminum industry.

They saw tons of aluminum scraps, and they casually put forward their request of taking along some of the scraps. That’s how the journey began of upcycling waste into gorgeous accessories in the year 2010. The scrap from the aluminum factory turned into beautiful coasters.

Radhika and Madhvi have found their way of contributing to protecting the environment but they strongly believe that India needs to work really hard towards building a strong waste management culture. Radhika exclaims, “The whole concept of waste management needs to be inculcated in every citizen.” She adds how there have been fewer efforts from the government and how there needs to be strict rules and regulations for every individual to be more responsible.

“We need to educate and re-educate everybody on the importance and ways of waste management,” tells Radhika.

In the past eight years, WorkshopQ has converted aluminum, steel, plastic, wood, motherboards, and almost every piece of junk into clocks, table lamps, photo frames, coasters, and many more chic accessories.

Radhika and Madhvi also make sure to follow a zero-waste policy while they work. Radhika says, “We have adopted the policy of no-printouts and reuse the leftover junks as much as we can.” In addition to this, they make sure to dump non-reusable scrap responsibly to a place where it will be recycled.

Along with more awareness of waste management, there needs to be more acceptance of eco-friendly products by the market. One of the biggest challenges environmental entrepreneurs have faced is convincing people of the worth of their re-purposed products. It was a similar case with WorkshopQ. Radhika shares the initial struggle of finding acceptance due to people finding the prices of the products expensive.

But gradually, with more exposure, the public accepted these scrap-turned-accessories with open arms. Radhika is positive about seeing a bigger change in our country and credits different sectors working towards creating eco-friendly products for it.

She says, “The process is slow and gradual but it’s not unachievable.”