Radhika Madan And Sanya Malhotra On Their Characters In Pataakha And Working With Vishal Bharadwaj

Vishal Bhardwaj’s much talked about film Pataakha is slated to be released on 28th September. The film is based on the story of two sisters, Champa ‘Badki’ Kumari and Genda ‘Chutki’ Kumari’, played by Radhika Madan and Sanya Malhotra, who appear to be each other’s sworn enemies but as destiny works, they both get married in the same house.

The film is based on Charan Singh Pathik’s short story Do Behnei. In a recent interview, Radhika and Sanya spoke to Scroll.in about their characters and experience of working with Vishal Bhardwaj.

On their characters Chutki and Badki

Radhika: Champa Kumari is more bossy. She feels that she is always right and loathes the presence of the younger one for no reason at all. Our characters are like any other siblings.

More than their relationship, the script really excited me. They are not just struggling with one thing. That journey of Champa Kumari from 16 to 28 years excited me. Working with Vishal sir was exciting. Even if he told me to play a watchman, I would have done it happily.

Sanya: Chutki is somebody I cannot relate to at all. She is very loud, aggressive and out there. I am not that in real life. She is someone who is spiteful and hates her sister for no reason. She too is very passionate in the film.

On auditioning for the role

Radhika: I had finished the first schedule for Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and I got a call for this film in December last year. In February end, I wrapped up Mard and went to Goa to celebrate. The second day, I got a call saying Vishal sir wanted to meet me and audition four scenes. I rehearsed at the Goa airport and landed in Mumbai. He told me right away that I had been selected. I thought he was joking.

Sanya: I was shooting for Badhaai Ho when I got a call. He gave me three scenes for the audition. On my off day, I was rehearsing for the scenes. The dialect is very similar to Haryanvi, so I did not face any difficulty.

I got a call from Vishalji asking if I wanted to rehearse the scenes with him. The next day, I gave the audition and got the role. He then told me that I would have to put on 10 kilos for the part. I was even ready to put on 50 kilos for the part, as long as it is for this film and Vishal sir.

On preparing for the role

Radhika: We had a lot of workshops with Atul Mongia [casting director for the film] and Vishalji. We were in Rajasthan for around six days and stayed at Charan Singh ji’s house. We used to fetch water, cook breakfast, bathe buffaloes and make dung cakes. That helped me to understand where Champa came from.

I used to be Badki externally, but her character took some time to understand internally. Vishal sir used to throw a lot of questions at us like, “Why is she doing this?” and “Do you feel like she is going to do this?” But he would never answer these questions. We were forced to think even about the things that were not in the script.

Sanya: They speak Rajasthani with a Gujjar dialect. In Ronsi village they speak a similar dialect. This was the first time I was attending an acting workshop. That also helped both of us connect and become friends.

We used to do a lot of readings. We used to improvise our scenes in different ways. He used to give us a lot of freedom to perform and get into the character. He never rushed us into anything. It took me two weeks of the workshop to get into Chutki’s character.

On maintaining a good friendship off-screen

Sanya: That was really important. When I met Radhika, I never thought that I would be able to get with her or be friends with her. We are opposites. I thought that would be good for the characters as they hate each other on the screen.

But when we became friends, that is when I realized that it is very important to bond with your co-actor to play characters like Chutki and Badki.

