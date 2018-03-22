Radhika Apte Just Showed Us Her Gorgeous Home, And We Want To Live In It Now

Radhika Apte is a powerhouse of talent who has a unique and intelligent choice in the movies she does. She also likes to keep it real and drama-free.

The actor recently gave a tour of her Mumbai apartment through a video and it truly reflects her personality and sensibilities. It’s spacious yet cozy and is filled with plants and light. There are different corners dedicated to lots and lots of books. And, our favourite one is also her favourite – the reading spot!

Apte shares the credit of her beautiful apartment with her husband Benedict Taylor. She, in the video, said, “Benedict has a great sense of which house to live in. He is better at imagining what the house could be turned into. I am better at turning it into that thing.” She moved to Mumbai a few years ago from London with her musician husband to pursue her career in acting.

Asian Paints Where The Heart Is Season 2 Featuring Radhika Apte Indian actor Radhika Apte’s Mumbai home greets you with its colourful persona. A great combination of modern influences and a traditional Marathi home, this home has been an open canvas for Radhika. Find out more about her love for cooking and what she does to relax at home in this episode of Asian Paints Where The Heart Is season 2 – with Radhika Apte.

At the beginning of the video, Radhika shared her idea of beauty and it is just as beautiful as her. “There is beauty in everything. When you’re resilient, you’re kind, you have openness, kindness, then you’re beautiful. It depends on what you choose to see.”

“When you wake up, you need to have light in your house.”

“This used to be a balcony, which I’ve taken in. This is one of my favourite spots because I open this completely and such lovely breeze comes in, in spite of it being Bombay. In the monsoons, it’s better. I just get my tea. My night teas happen here with these lights on.”

“I have lots of plants. I like to have lots of plants because I have grown up around trees.”

“I think this space (kitchen) is one of the most important spaces for me.”