Radhika Apte Explains Why Sexual Predators Are Protected In Indian Film Industry

Casting couch, sexual favours, sexual advancements have all been permanent residents of the Indian entertainment industry. And the way the industry knows it yet chooses to be silent about it is definitely one of the reasons sexual predators still get away with it.

In a documentary for BBC World actors Radhika Apte and Usha Jadhav have shared the reason for the silence and non-existence of #MeToo in Indian industry, which is the fear imposed on female actors of jeopardizing their careers. Apte added that people in the industry openly misuse their power because of their public persona. She told BBC’s Rajini Vaidyanathan in Bollywood’s Dark Secret, “Some people are regarded as gods. They are so powerful that people just don’t think that my voice is going to matter, or people think that if I speak, probably my career is going to get ruined.”

The BBC World News report is set to be aired this weekend. Apte and Jadhav have been amongst the few stars who have spoken about the culture of silence in Bollywood. Apte wishes that the powerful #MeToo campaign takes over Bollywood as well. She shared, “The way the women, and the men, of course, came together (in Hollywood) and decided that as a team we are not going to let this happen, I wish that could happen here.”

Usha Jadhav, who is a Marathi award-winning actor, shared that it is very common for men in the industry to demand sexual favours from women. She shared an incident where she was told that she would need to give something in return for the opportunity she had been given. “I said something as in ‘what? I don’t have money’. He said no, no, no, no it’s not about money, it’s about who you need to sleep with, maybe it can be a producer, maybe it can be a director, it can be both too,” shared Jadhav.

H/T: The Hindu