Rachna Sharma On The Importance Of Seeking Professional Help For Self-Awareness

It is only when the women decide to rise and take the lead that they would be able to direct real change and work towards the vision of absolute women’s empowerment. Rachna Sharma is one such woman who is helming this change and working towards the making of a tribe of her own kind i.e. the women leaders of today and tomorrow.

With her initiative, Vision 2021 – One Million Youth for Peace, Rachna is striving to build a nation of young leaders, proficient and conscious of what they do. In an interaction that Rachna had earlier this year with IWB, she talked about leadership and how “the biggest strength of great leaders is to be able to communicate the vision and inspire people to follow it.”

We absolutely agree with Rachna when she says, “Historically, this is the time when more women enter workforce creating more equality.” This indeed is the time of the rise of the women leaders. The important question now is what makes a good leader. According to Rachna self-awareness is one of the prerequisites for being a great leader.

We thus decided to ponder upon the importance of self-awareness and got into a comprehensive Twitter dialogue with Rachna on the topic. During the dialogue, she talked about the beginning of the journey of self-awareness, the power of seeking professional help for the same, building a support system and raising a voice against patriarchy and the tag of “too ambitious.”

Here are excerpts from our Twitter dialogue:

Indian Women Blog on Twitter Help us with what questions we can ask ourselves to be more aware of our own self? #Selfawareness https://t.co/WbO0O1I6aK

Indian Women Blog on Twitter What is the way to #selfawareness? What and where is the beginning of the journey for #selfawareness for women? https://t.co/SErLGqIB2c

Indian Women Blog on Twitter Selfawareness, Culturally and historically, willing, unwillingly, knowingly, unknowingly, women have been a part of somebody else’s dictate. How does one break that gender conditioning of one’s self (conditioning of being a good wife, mother, daughter-in-law)? https://t.co/2zwGYHHGG3

Rachna Sharma on Twitter @indianwomenblog We have overlooked at the power of seeking professional help. Their are a variety of people specializing in various fields. So are books, online materials. You can’t be casual about your leadership and life. This also needs to be learnt and applied. Women need to rise.

Indian Women Blog on Twitter selfawareness: So how does one begin those firm conversations with the dictators, after years of conditioning? https://t.co/x33xfaYF3Z

Rachna Sharma on Twitter @indianwomenblog Guilt is an outcome of your belief system. Who created the system and why is a good question to ask here. Also situations on ground look different than situations from settelite view. See both. Adopt a spiritual practice. #manylivesmanymasters is a good book for this.

Rachna Sharma on Twitter @indianwomenblog Sticking to the practices, I mentioned 1. A list of questions 2. Building a support system 3. Building on your powers, position, charm, expertise and connections. 4. Seeking professional help 5. Reading books of @SallyHelgesen @coachgoldsmith . Trust me on this one.

Rachna Sharma on Twitter @indianwomenblog I know when a man runs for a high power or ruling position he is called ambitious and if the same position is identified by a woman. She is called too ambitious. Next time someone says that to you, ask them What does it mean ? Explain ?

Rachna Sharma on Twitter @indianwomenblog Well it’s evolving everyday, haven’t we witnessed us moving on from “sati pratha” or the likes. We need more young women to participate in these causes and become a voice of change. Pick one cause and eradicate it. Problem is we take on too many and arrive nowhere.

Rachna Sharma on Twitter @indianwomenblog Once you have made up your mind. No one can stop you. Just move in the direction fully prepared. Educated. Well Informed. Evolving everyday. A woman who can speak for herself.

Rachna Sharma on Twitter @indianwomenblog By aligning themselves to the professional demands. Once that self growth happens, people will notice. No one can deny truth. So remain true to truth. Truth that you are learning, working and contributing in the growth story. Meditate for 10 mins. It builds confidence and clarity