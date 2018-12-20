Rachel McAdams Makes A Powerful Statement By Rocking Couture And Breast Pump With Élan

The idea of womanhood has been so skewed in popular narrative that everything pertaining to a woman’s body ends up becoming either a matter of shame or somehow problematic. Take, for instance, our attitude towards something as natural as breastfeeding.

Breastfeeding moms have often faced scorn for doing it in public, they have been asked to (and not in the nicest of tones) to do it behind closed doors, and it is often made to sound like an unappealing or unattractive activity.

However, no matter how much the patriarchy tries to repress women by controlling their agency or their bodies, trust the woman of the millennium to disrupt all such discourses and make sense out of it all.

Actress and activist Rachel McAdams is the millennial woman currently in reference who recently broke the internet through a photo shoot done for the cover of fashion magazine Girls Girls Girls.

In the cover photo shared by the magazine’s editor-in-chief Claire Rothstein, Rachel is seeing dressed in a Versace jacket, Bulgari diamonds along with a breast pump and carrying it all with the utmost elan. The message is clear, the resolve oozing out of her face says it all. She says through her body language (and proves it too) that breastfeeding is as much a statement as rocking a Versace jacket or dripping in Bulgari diamonds, if not more.

Rothstein shared the picture along with a long caption where she shared how they conceptualized the picture, “Obviously #rachelmcadams looks incredible and was quite literally the dream to work with but also this shoot was about 6 months post her giving birth to her son, so between shots, she was expressing/pumping as still breastfeeding. We had a mutual appreciation disagreement about who’s idea it was to take this picture but I’m still sure it was hers which makes me love her even more.”

She added “Breastfeeding is the most normal thing in the world and I can’t for the life of me imagine why or how it is ever frowned upon or scared of. I don’t even think it needs explaining but just wanted to put this out there, as if it even changes one person’s perception of something so natural, so normal, so amazing then that’s great. Besides she’s wearing Versace and @bulgariofficial diamonds and is just fucking major.”

