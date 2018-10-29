R Vinolee Becomes The First Woman From Chennai To Finish Two Ironman Events Within The Time limit

Considered the toughest one-day sporting event in the world, the Ironman events involve 180 km of cycling, 42 km of running and 3.8 km of swimming. Organized by the World Triathlon Corporation, they can take up to 17 hours to complete successfully. Sounds tough, right? But not for Chennai’s R Vinolee, mother of a class II child, who became the first woman from the state to finish two Ironman events within the designated time limit.

During her high school, she won many medals in sporting events but decided to ditch it all and instead focus on her studies in college. After completing college she started teaching at a private college in Thanjavur. Following this, she got married and moved to Chennai. In May 2016, she saw an advertisement. It was about a swimming event at Ottiyambakkam organized by a private firm 30 km from the city.

She started preparing for the event and began to swim regularly. She registered herself for a triathlon event scheduled three months later and started regaining her lost fitness. She would wake up at 3.30 in the morning and cycled in and around Pallikaranai, accompanied by her husband Rakesh in his car with her son, Vinesh, sleeping in the car until she was finished with her practice.

The next part of her daily schedule was to prepare food, get Vinesh ready for school and reach her college Kattankulathur, 22km from her home, where she worked as a teacher. After work, she would resume her practice at the government swimming pool complex at Velachery and return home to finish her household chores.

Even though she was not very successful in her first attempt at the triathlon event, she applied again the next year after the organizers, impressed with her swimming skills, motivated her. She won medals at half and full Ironman events in Chennai, Hyderabad. As she reclaimed her passion for the sport, she decided to quit her job.

“My only intention in participating in the event was to eliminate stress at work. But the moment I stepped into water, I realised how much I missed swimming,” she shared.

In 2017, she participated in an Ironman event in Barcelona. Competing against more than 2,500 international athletes, she finished the event in 14 hours and 53 minutes. “That was the first time I used a wet suit to keep the body warm when I swam. Also, I had very little idea about the local weather conditions,” she said.

In September this year, she participated In her second Ironman event in Italy and finished in 15 hours and 27 minutes and now plans to ace the Ironman World Championship, held annually in Hawaii.

H/T: The Times Of India