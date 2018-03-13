R. Kowsalya Received An Award For Fighting Against Child Marriage At 12 And Continuing Her Studies

According to a recent study by UNICEF, child marriage percentage in India has significantly dropped from 50% to 30% over the last 10 years. The situation is getting better and the reason can be the increased awareness on the importance of education.

R Kowsalya from Puducherry is an example of how when given opportunities, children can do wonders. She was almost a victim of a forced marriage. Just at the age of 12, she was supposed to get married. Destiny played its role and she was rescued just a few minutes before the marriage.

After being rescued, she joined a government school and got admitted in Class 8 directly with the help of an NGO-Samugam. Kowsalya secured close to 75% in Class 10 and 50% in Class XII. After a successful schooling, she has now enrolled herself in a three-year nursing and midwifery course at a private medical and hospital in Puducherry.

Kowsalya spoke about her course selection decision and told The Times of India, “I did not regret opting for a much tougher group with mathematics, physics, chemistry, and biology. I aspired to join medicine. But I fell short a long way. I am happy that I got admitted to a nursing course. Medicine or nursing, my sole ambition is to pursue higher studies and reach a position where I can guide underprivileged children, particularly those from tribal communities.”

The situation had turned around for Kowsalya but alas, not for all of her siblings. Her parents have eight children of which Kowsalya is the third child. She stated, “Only three of my sisters are attending school. The other three were married off. My parents preferred not to send my only brother to school either. However, I have not given up hope in convincing them to send him to school.”

Kowsalya for her bravery, courage, and determination was honoured by the Puducherry government during the International Women’s Day celebrations on Monday.

H/T: The Times of India

