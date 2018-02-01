Questioning Quran’s Misinterpretation By People, Syeda Hameed Lauds 1st Woman Imam Of India

Defying age-old customs, a Muslim woman, K. Jamitha, led Friday prayers in a mosque in Wandoor in Malappuram district and is now receiving such threatening messages that she has sought police protection. Commenting on the people calling her actions as ‘defiling religion’, Syeda Hameed, an educationist and a women’s rights activist, has responded with some powerful words.

“Islam has unflinching regard and respect for women. The Koran, the Hadith, and the Sunnah are imbued with raising the status of women in a brutal, misogynist, patriarchal Arab society. Its most revolutionary act in a society that buried its girl children at birth was to give women property rights,” Syeda Hameed wrote in her article in Hindustan Times.

Jamida is the general secretary of Quran Sunnath Society, an organization which is working hard for bringing reforms in the religion. Donning the role of an Imam, the first woman to do so in India, she led a group of 80 (including women) at a mosque. While her action was lauded initially, soon threats started pouring in with people openly criticizing her decision but she refuses to back out as she wants to “wean the religion from the hands of a patriarchal band of Imams and preachers.”

“At a time when women were inferior to domestic animals and chattel, Islam enjoined women to become ‘shahid’ (witnesses) in legal disputes. The Koran says two women are equal one man, but that was only to ‘begin with’. Unfortunately, 1,436 years later our community is still stuck in that ancient time warp; what Islam brought to the Arab world was light years ahead of prevalent social practice. What progress have we made since the beginning of that Hijri calendar and Koran’s revolutionary injunctions?” Syeda wrote.

It is evident that Quran has been interpreted differently, twisted to fit the convenience of men who want to forever hold the reins of power which allow them to discriminate against women. Citing the same discrepancy, she concluded the article, saying, “Muslim men have rarely projected the gendered face of Islam. The more they say that women are inferior, the more the world turns away from a faith, which came as rahmat ul alimeen (mercy to humankind) to the world and taught the lesson of massawaat (equality) to those who listened.”

H/T: Hindustan Times