Questioning Lack Of Guidelines In Sexual Assault Cases Involving Foreign Victims, Delhi HC Seeks Authorities’ Reply

Observing the obvious lack of guidelines by which the court can seek the intervention of the Home Ministry or the embassy in sexual assault cases involving foreign nationals, the Delhi HC has sought a response from the Centre and the Delhi government.

“In view of the circumstance that, the reference is in relation to absence of the guidelines by which the court can seek intervention/ involvement of the Ministry of Home Affairs and/or concerned embassy/high commission/consulate for making necessary arrangements in this behalf, it is considered necessary to issue notice to the Ministry of External Affairs, through the central government standing counsel,” a bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Sangita Dhingra Sehgal said.

Rahul Mehra, the Delhi government’s standing counsel (criminal), had said in an earlier hearing that necessary arrangements will be made for the recording of the testimony of victims or witnesses who are foreign nationals in cases of sexual assault.

The court said, “It is also considered just, necessary and expedient to issue notice in the present reference to the Secretary, Delhi Commission of Women and to the Member Secretary, DLSA.”

H/T: The Indian Express