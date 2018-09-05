Queen Of Drapes And Intricate Work, Anamika Khanna On Current Trends For Weddings

Nobody understands the modern-day bride better than the connoisseur of drapes and intricate work, Anamika Khanna. Dhoti drapes with jackets or blending contemporary prints with a traditional pattern, Khanna shapes her outfits according to the personality of a modern Indian bride.

The favourite of many A-list actors and the one on Sonam Kapoor’s speed dial recently spoke about current wedding trends. She shared with Telegraph India, “It is very interesting! For the main wedding day, most of them like to stick to the traditional, but for the other days, they are pushing boundaries like never before. Like for the sangeet, they are happy to wear something more westernised; for the mehendi, they want to do ethnic but not the traditional lehenga.”

She added, “What is also interesting is the experimentation with colour, which never used to happen. There was a time when there were only these four-five colors and they would not move from there. The other interesting thing is “if someone else has done that I am willing to push myself a little more and experiment”, but earlier it used to be “you know what, my friend has done that, I have got this picture so make me something similar to this look”… that has changed. They have the courage, they know their mind and they wear their heart on their sleeves.”

Speaking of experimentation, she said the first person who comes to her mind is Sonam Kapoor, who opted for a very unconventional shade for her reception.

“Who else will push the boundary if not Sonam Kapoor? When we were working on her reception outfit, I was like we cannot do a traditional lehenga with embroidery and just stay in that phase because she is the one who has been breaking the barrier and has the looks, ability, persona, and courage to actually do it. She said “I am looking for something stark” and I said what do you think of geometry? She said, “What do you mean”. I did a sketch and sent it to her on WhatsApp saying this is what I am thinking, in black gold and silver, and she was okay with it,” shared Khanna on Sonam’s reception outfit.

Sonam, who has been a loyal Anamika Khanna wearer at Cannes and important occasions in her life, is both easy and difficult to work with, shared Khanna. “She is sometimes easy and sometimes the opposite and that’s the challenge! I am like okay meri ma, this is your vision, ab kya karein?! She has the thought right, and to bring that thought alive, it’s just that we have been working for so many years that it has become so much comfortable and we understand each other,” explained Khanna.

Elaborating more on the trends for modern brides, Khanna said the scenario of following the trends has changed. She said, “You know, the concept of trends has changed. There was a time when there used to be a trend so strong that you could define an era around it — 1920s, 1960s, 1980s. Now with fast fashion, a trend comes and goes before you even realise. Now it’s become about who you are and what you imbibe for yourself as a trend. It is not possible to describe and define trends. So a trend might have come back and gone back too or a trend that has gone back but you are wearing it and can carry it well, so you are doing good.”

Her suggestion for brides on opting the right outfit is “to buy something that after 15-20 years you should be able to take it out and say I am ready to pass it on or wear it again and not say ‘oh this is not so fashionable’.”

For the designer, inspiration comes from exploration and an open mind. Be it while travelling or sitting at a studio or an everyday walk, she says a true designer can and will be inspired anywhere and anytime. She elaborated, “It is about absorbing that much and somewhere or the other sometimes it is a direct inspiration, sometimes it’s just about that feeling.”

She added that travelling definitely is one of the best sources of inspiration. “I was in the US a few days back. A different culture, different energy sportswear, rap artistes… the energy is different and then I am here and the difference is drastic! The people, the way they think, food and everything is different, so my mind is somewhere else now. So yeah it is important to get around and see,” shared Khanna.

Khanna also spoke about the new trend of Airport Look, which she believes should be all about comfort. She continued, “What I can’t understand are the high heels and stilettos and walking through the crazy ramps of the airport in them. You can wear something stylish and be comfortable. I am not the one who believes so much in track pants, for me, it has to be stylish everywhere! Just because you are travelling doesn’t mean you can’t wear your best. I would 100 percent not travel without a gorgeous shawl and a jacket. Hot or cold, it has to be there. Then the essentials like toothbrush, lotions and most favourite lipstick, perfume… it’s like you come out (of the airport) and don’t look haggard. I am one of those maniacs who can’t be idle while flying; if I don’t have something to work on or read or see, I will drive somebody mad in those two-and-a-half hours. I must have something to do!”

Khanna also shared the style sensibilities of the leading actors who have been associated with the designer for a long time.

“Jacqueline Fernandez will go ahead and do whatever. She is not the kind who will be like ‘this is in fashion or not blah blah blah’. She is very chilled out, and wants to have a lot of fun. She knows her body and she is not scared to flaunt it. So she is one of those bindaas fun girls!”

“Deepika Padukone is very strong-minded in the way she likes to present herself. She is more put-together; she spends that extra time, does her fittings and she has the vision that is clear on what she wants.”

“Kareena Kapoor Khan is this very interesting special person. She is extremely conscious of who she is, her personality and her body. She is very smart and knows what works for her body and what doesn’t. You can’t mess around. She knows what silhouette looks good on her and she works hard for it.”

