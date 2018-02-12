PyeongChang Olympics Opening Ceremony Introduces Nigeria’s First-Ever Bobsled Team

The PyeongChang Olympics Opening Ceremony created history on February 9 as it introduced Nigeria’s first-ever bobsled team to the world in what marked the country’s debut in the Winter Olympics.

The Winter Olympics being held in North Korea are rather special this year as they would be witnessing a plethora of athletes making history. Nigeria especially is boasting of a number of firsts as it introduces its first-ever bobsled team as well as skeleton athlete Simidele Adeagbo to the world.

Simidele Adeagbo would be the first ever Nigerian, African and Black woman, to participate in Skeleton at the Winter Olympics and never thought that she’d make it to the Olympics. She took to Instagram to express how thrilled she is about representing her country at the Winter Olympics.

Here is her post:

Nigeria’s first-ever bobsled team consists of athletes Seun Adigun, Akuoma Omeoga and Ngozi Onwumere. Seun Adigun is the same athlete who started a page GoFundMe in 2016 to finance the pursuit of first ever women’s bobsled team in Nigeria. She handcrafted a wooden training sled as she began her quest to build a team and named it Maeflower after her deceased sister. While she invested her savings in the pursuit the other two team members Akuoma Omeoga, 25, and Ngozi Onwumere, 26, left their well-paying jobs for the same. “Diversity explains to people that there are no limits in this life”, said Adigun as per a report by Time.

Here is the Instagram post of the proud member of Nigeria’s bobsled team:

WHAT A MAGICAL DAY! To be a proud member of #TeamVISA is truly an understatement. Thank you @visa_us for allowing us to hang out with some INCREDIBLE people as a part of the VISA Olympics Innovation and Commerce Unveil event! I cannot WAIT for the world to experience the wearable products in #Pyeongchang2018! 2,189 Likes, 46 Comments – Seun (@seun_msamazing) on Instagram: “WHAT A MAGICAL DAY! To be a proud member of #TeamVISA is truly an understatement. Thank you…”

While Akuoma Omeoga and Ngozi Onwumere first expressed their apprehensions about the entire idea when approached by Adigun, they eventually got on board. Omeoga said referring to her doubts about the entire idea, “I guess I’m a sporadic thinker, or I make rash decisions, but I was like, ‘yeah, sure.” Now that she has made it to the Olympics she feels thrilled, to say the least.

Here is Omeoga’s post:

Having a great Thursday with @visa_us at the Innovation and Commerce event in NYC. It’s truly amazing to share this experience alongside these wonderful women of winter! #teamvisa #pyeongchang2018 1,613 Likes, 44 Comments – Akuoma Omeoga (@akuomaomeoga) on Instagram: “Having a great Thursday with @visa_us at the Innovation and Commerce event in NYC. It’s truly…”

Onwumere also took to Instagram to express her gratitude and how blessed she feels to make it to the Olympics and create history.

Here is her post:

Arise, O Compatriots!! #Teamnigeria in the building! 🇳🇬💚 words cant even explain… TRULY BLESSED #openingceremony 3,717 Likes, 222 Comments – Ngozi Onwumere (@ngozi.onwumere) on Instagram: “Arise, O Compatriots!! #Teamnigeria in the building! 🇳🇬💚 words cant even explain… TRULY BLESSED…”

Nigeria is the first team after Africa to compete in the sport. While they train in Boston, last spring they gave a visit to Nigeria and were received with great enthusiasm and excitement. The supporters as thrilled at the team for making it this big and flooded the internet expressing their support after the opening ceremony.

