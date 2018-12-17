PV Sindhu Creates History, Becomes First Indian To Win BWF World Tour Finals

Putting her past disappointments behind her, PV Sindhu became the first Indian to win the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals tournament. Beating Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara, Sindhu claimed a 21-19, 21-17 win in the final.



In recent years, the 23-year-old had experienced several setbacks. Like in the 2016 Rio Olympics, she lost to Spain’s Carolina Marin and had to come home with a silver medal. Even this year, during the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games, she suffered loses and even lost in the final of the World Championships, becoming a runner-up in last year’s season finale to Nozomi Okuhara.

But this year, the Indian shuttler was ready to restore her former glory, ending the season finale as a winner.

“I think overall its just that she played better badminton. The strategy was good. We stuck to the strategy and that’s what mattered,” said Chief national coach Pullela Gopichand.

“To win the final is one thing but also the fact is that she beat players of quality getting here. Beating Tai Tzu Ying, Ratchanok, and the two Japanese girls in the same tournament is special,” he added. “The fact [is] that she has played each match positively. She has looked fresh. She has gone on the court and attacked the shuttle when required and showed patience when it’s required. I think I am overall happy the way she has been focused during the entire event.”



Sindhu also shared how when she was in the semi-final’s against Intanon, she never lost confidence. “Couple of times when I was leading and she came back, I would be nervous before. But now I am comparatively much more stronger at it. Just focus on the next point,” she said.

H/T: Scroll.in